NFL Combine Day 4: Free agency a mystery, smaller guys shine in NFL draft prep

The best-laid plans of mice and men...

The NFL Combine has officially beaten me down to the point that I fought hard to stay out until 11 PM when I could move my car to free street parking and head upstairs. Anyone who follows me on Twitter knows I posted a “Time for the real fun to start” with a picture at 8:30 PM but that turned out to be a lie.

According to everyone I saw last night, it was the quietest night at the Combine ever, especially for a Friday, and the quietest overall social Combine. People actually focused on work primarily which has never been the case.

Jumping quickly into football as we prepare for quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs on the field tonight:

There are so few things “known” this year compared to the past

Last year, I hinted as hard as I could that the Cleveland Browns were signing Juan Thornhill and were strongly looking at the defensive line in free agency

and were strongly looking at the defensive line in free agency We also “knew” who a few teams were for sure going to try to draft and a lot of landing spots for free agents

This year, the only thing I think I “know” is the first three picks in the NFL draft (unless something changes): Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye

Besides that, I’ve heard that the Atlanta Falcons are “for sure” trading for Justin Fields then that Arthur Blank has a blank check ready to make sure Kirk Cousins is a Falcon

then that Arthur Blank has a blank check ready to make sure is a Falcon I heard both of those things multiple times as near locks which tells me different forces are trying to get some narratives out there about two of the top available (trade, FA) QBs on the market

On to the NFL draft as it is NFL Combine week...

Gone are the days of a group a very good senior/upperclassmen offensive and defensive linemen

There will be exceptions but big guys will come out early if they are good

The smaller guys, where the wear and tear is less and the NIL can be more, have more reason to be willing to stay

Cornerbacks really showed up in Indy with a ton running in the 4.3s or lower

Nate Wiggins doesn’t believe in gravity because he can fly posting amazing numbers in all the speed testing while standing at 6’2”

Nate Wiggins is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.42 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 129 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/dOLHM8yLxI pic.twitter.com/4P8AIlYcTH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

The slight frame was the only concern but that should fill out as he develops. Not doing the agility testing, which very few have done, is concerning given the value of change of direction

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell cemented his spot as a first-rounder with his performance on Friday night

cemented his spot as a first-rounder with his performance on Friday night Utah S Cole Bishop might have put himself on the map with really good athletic testing as well

might have put himself on the map with really good athletic testing as well Tight ends also showed promise Friday night with Cade Stover showing off his strength while running an acceptable, not great, time in the 40

showing off his strength while running an acceptable, not great, time in the 40 TE Theo Johnson had the second-best athletic testing score of any tight end since 1987

had the second-best athletic testing score of any tight end since 1987 TE Brock Bowers is expected to be a top-10 draft pick but he put on weight for the Combine then didn’t do any testing which will always raise eyebrows. Does he weigh in at his pro day or refuse that and do testing while, likely slimmed down?

On a different note at the NFL Combine, we had a viral interaction between a credentialed media member and QB Caleb Williams. I won’t give it more air by posting here but based on the tweet and the question, this reporter made the session about himself and was excited to do so. It was appropriate that he received a negative reaction but some of it went over the top...

... then I just happened to sit in front of this media person. I didn’t know that until he kept bringing it up talking to other media sitting behind me. I lost a little bit of sympathy at that point.

In the end, we all hate change unless it directly benefits us. I was texting with my brother, who is five years older than me (so also in his 40s) who said something similar about “today’s athlete.” In the end, we expect people to do what they have always done and when they don’t we are easily bothered. It is vital we process things not based on “what has always been done” and more try to understand what is the reasons behind it.

It seemed this media member wanted to become the story and, including me writing here, he achieved his goal. The video in his tweet had over four million views as of 8 PM last night.

As more and more fans (like I was when I got into media over a decade ago) get involved in media, I would encourage you to always watch and learn first. Ask questions of seasoned pros of how things work then find your spot and make it your won.

To be honest, that is probably good advice in all new things in life.

The excitement ramps up today starting at 1 PM with quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs on the field.