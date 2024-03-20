Daily Dawg Chow 3/20: Cleveland Browns extend newly acquired WR Jerry Jeudy through 2027

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns show a lot of faith in Jerry Jeudy with big extension (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland secures the rights to Jeudy through the 2027 season.
- NFL free agency: Browns confirm 3 more deals (Jared Mueller) Jameis Winston deal still not official but 3 other sign free agent deals
- NFL free agency: Browns reportedly bringing back WR/PR (Jared Mueller) James Proche returned 22 punts last year, KR Nyheim Hines was added early in NFL free agency
- Browns Free Agency Profile: TE Giovanni Ricci (Matt Wilson) Ricci is versatile enough to play both tight end and fullback for Cleveland in 2024
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns make contract decision following high-profile trade amid Deshaun Watson update (DAZN) “This news comes after Cleveland.com report that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stepped up his recovery from the season-ending shoulder surgery he underwent in November.”
- Browns Wide Receiver and Return Specialist Staying In Cleveland (Sports Illustrated) “In his ten games with the Browns in 2023, Proche returned 22 punts for 197 yards. As a wide receiver, his time on the field was limited, only seeing five targets with no receptions.”
- CB Tony Brown signs with the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “Brown spent one season in Indianapolis with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.”
- Report: The Cleveland Browns hosted DE Aaron Lynch for a workout on Monday (WKYC) “The Cleveland Browns do their due diligence and host pass rusher Aaron Lynch for a workout on Monday”
- Browns extend Jerry Jeudy (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns big move on Tuesday
Loading comments...