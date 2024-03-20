 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 3/20: Cleveland Browns extend newly acquired WR Jerry Jeudy through 2027

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...