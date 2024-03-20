NFL free agency: Browns make final 2 pending moves official

While the addition of WR Jerry Jeudy, with his new contract extension, should end up being the biggest move the Cleveland Browns made in 2024, signing QB Jameis Winston instead of QB Joe Flacco will get a lot of attention. Fans had Flacco Fever to end the 2023 NFL season and were sorry to see him move on for a similar contract this offseason.

As the Browns made move after move official, many noted that the Winston reported signing hadn’t been announced. Conspiracy grew as QB Tyler Huntley was reportedly added to the team.

Wednesday, both Winston and Huntley were officially announced as members of Cleveland’s organization.

Winston spoke to the media shortly following the announcement of the signing. He talked about what type of person the Browns were getting:

#Browns Jameis Winston was asked what the Browns are getting in Winston, the person. pic.twitter.com/ZASOtQyrVW — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) March 20, 2024

He noted his plan to work with QB Deshaun Watson in leading the team:

#Browns Jameis Winston on his view of working with Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/gVTBV11P23 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) March 20, 2024

In the press release announcing Winston’s signing, the team noted that carrying three quarterbacks is likely after last year’s injuries:

Winston will serve as a backup quarterback option to QB Deshaun Watson as Watson returns from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season. Heading into the offseason, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said the Browns were open to carrying three quarterbacks on their roster after the injuries they dealt with at the position during the 2023 season. The Browns also have second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Huntley spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he started nine games and completed 65% of his passes with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Signing Winston and Huntley completes all of the moves that have been reported for the Browns in NFL free agency so far. More moves may be on the horizon but all reports have now been made official.