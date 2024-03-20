NFL free agency: Browns add another running back according to report

The Cleveland Browns added running back Nyheim Hines last week during the free agency period. Now, the franchise has signed another veteran back.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Browns have inked D’Onta Foreman from the Chicago Bears.

Foreman (6’-0”, 235 pounds) is a former third-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2017. The Texans signed Foreman to a four-year, $3.25 million contract that included a signing bonus of $759,484.

He had an exceptional career at the University of Texas. There, he won the Doak Walker Award, was First Team All-Big-12, and was a consensus All-American. He also won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award as the top offensive player in Division 1.

At Texas Foreman had 4.392 rushing yards on 529 carries and scored 61 touchdowns with an 8.3 yards per carry average. He also had 13 receptions for 146 yards.

He has been well-traveled since he joined the NFL having played for the Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, the Bears and now Cleveland.

D’Onta Foreman heads to the Dawg Pound.



Foreman had 5 TDs in nine games last season for the #Bears. The #Browns wanted to add another back, and now they do. https://t.co/qABVbiGD2u pic.twitter.com/9rOYZiRna6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2024

The 27-year-old has 4.46 speed. He has been very durable with the only injuries a rib issue last training camp and a torn Achilles in his rookie season.

Last season with the Bears he played in nine games with eight starts, rushed for 425 yards on 92 carries with four touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 77 yards with a receiving TD. In the Week 7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Foreman was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his efforts.

Foreman has gained 2.326 yards on 552 carries with 14 TDs, 110 first down conversion runs, a 4.2 yards per attempt average, and has 34 receptions for 342 yards and another three scores. 2022 was his finest season came in 2022 when he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns with the Panthers as he became the lead back after the Christian McCaffrey trade.

New Browns RB coach spoke highly of Foreman when both were in Carolina and the running back was about to hit free agency:

Asked about the importance of re-signing D'Onta Foreman, Panthers asst. HC/RB coach Duce Staley said: "Super high for me -- but my last name ain't Fitterer." — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 23, 2023

Coming out of college, this was his scouting report on NFL.com:

“Outstanding athleticism for a big runner. Smooth lateral movement. Has feet and agility for slide and go cuts from one gap to the next without a noticeable gear down. Finesses run lanes with subtle shifts and turns. Measured stride length optimizes balance. Swivels hips to swerve away from second level linebackers. Can hurdle open field tacklers who try and go low. Play speed is adequate. Has size and balance to pinball from one tackler to the next if he’s not wrapped up. Usually opts for finesse over power despite his size. Needs to become more decisive and aggressive between the tackles. Inconsistent acceleration into contact. Waits to churn feet until after blow has landed. One pace runner. Forced into 30 or more carries in six of his last seven games. Needs to press the line a little longer on inside zone carries. Impatient keeping runs play-side and looks to break back inside prematurely.”

Foreman is not a good blocker in the backfield. In fact, he is awful. He doesn’t square assignments defaulting to lazy shoulder blocks. He has the abilities as a runner but is not a factor in the passing game.

Hines was signed as a kick returner. As Cleveland waits to see what the timeline is for Nick Chubb, the team is investing in some alternatives.

The Browns only have five draft picks this year. By signing both Hines and Foreman, at least this will allow GM Andrew Berry the luxury of not having to waste a draft pick on another running back and use those valuable picks on other positions of need.