Assessing the Deshaun Watson trade: 2 years removed (Part 1)

Where were you when the bombshell news dropped that quarterback Deshaun Watson chose to opt his no-trade clause to come to the Cleveland Browns? At the time, the Browns were heading to an eventual divorce with then quarterback Baker Mayfield (who at the time played himself out of Cleveland and caused some form of division within the fanbase but I’m getting off-topic).

Two years removed from that huge trade and the results have been complicated.

Some people believe the trade has been a disaster (the Russell Wilson trade to Denver and San Francisco’s deal to move up for Trey Lance have entered the chat), some believe it’s been underwhelming and others have a slim hope that Watson can return to what he was with the Houston Texans.

Here are my thoughts 2 years removed from the trade:

Thoughts about the overall trade

At the end of the 2021 season, I was on the side of wanting a change at the quarterback position. Mayfield was in Cleveland for 4 years and in those 4 years, he showed that he wasn’t the guy to lead Cleveland to the Super Bowl. Inconsistency, lack of accountability and unwillingness to grow as a quarterback was enough for me to warrant a form of change at the position.

While Mayfield showed strides in some of those areas last year with Tampa Bay, everyone involved would agree that he wasn’t likely to make those while with the Browns after the way things when in 2021.

When the trade was announced that the Browns acquired Watson, like many people I was shocked. Mainly because I didn’t think Watson would choose Cleveland.

With multiple teams in the running for the quarterback’s service, Cleveland choosing to give up the huge draft capital to acquire Watson made sense. I can’t fault Cleveland for taking a swing. The relationship between Mayfield and the team was fractured before the deal, bridges were burned and both sides had to move on.

Could both sides have handled it better? Sure. However, it’s the NFL and this is a business. If you don’t perform to the level you are capable of, you will be replaced. It’s that simple.

Overall Grade for the trade/thoughts on Watson’s play

If I had to give a grade for this Deshaun Watson trade, it would be a D+ (hovering towards a low C-).

The problem with Watson is not his play, it’s the fact he can’t stay on the field. His first season in Cleveland, Watson missed more half of the season due to the suspension given by the NFL. His first year was more inconsistency and rust for sitting out for over a year and a half.

The second season rolls around and it’s a lot like the first season. However, if you were to watch the tape, instead of relying on box scores to formulate opinions, you would see that Watson was slowly rounding back into form at times. Watson wasn’t a net negative for the Browns in 2023, it was more of a positive.

The offense with Watson has a higher ceiling than it had with Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson Robinson and P.J. Walker

It's pretty easy to understand the Watson bashing from a personal perspective, strictly on the field... from Week 3-10 Last 4 starts including the 5 snaps vs. IND):



8th in EPA/play (.158)

9th in CPOE (4.7)

6th-lowest TWP% (.8%)



and the Browns are 5-1 when he started this year? https://t.co/WNxxm1zX8M — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) December 29, 2023

In regards to his play, Watson showed some forms of elite level play at times (Tennessee Titans game and 2nd half against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10), abysmal play (Week 2 vs Pittsburgh and the start vs Indianapolis) and solid play (Week 9 vs Arizona).

To sum it up, it’s inconsistency.

However, the tape showed he didn’t drop a cliff in terms of his play. The athleticism is still there, same goes for the arm strength and his ability to process and make the right decisions hasn’t diminished.

How can this trade be deemed a success?

It’s simple: Watson needs to play better.

The problem with Watson isn’t just his play being inconsistent, it’s the fact that he can’t stay on the field. Whether it’s injuries or suspension, he can’t stay on the field.

It’s pretty much Super Bowl or bust (as unfair as it might be) (Editor’s Note: I think its AFC Championship Game or bust given the presence of Patrick Mahomes) for the Browns.

Cleveland has built a team capable of making the postseason but with Watson playing, the team has a higher ceiling.

As far as the fanbase goes, it’s more divided than it has been. Is it frustrating? Yes, but Watson shouldn’t focus on trying to win the fanbase over, those days are gone but focusing on just playing football is something that should be his main priority.

The trade itself hasn’t been some disaster as some claim, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Can Watson re-write things in 2024? We will see.