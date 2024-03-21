Browns Free Agency Profile: LB Devin Bush

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Devin Bush on a 1-year deal.

Bush was drafted in the 1st round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had an excellent rookie season in which he was a stalwart at middle linebacker and finished 3rd in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

He tore his ACL in week 6 of the 2020 season and underwent a successful surgery to repair the ligaments in October of the same year. Though the procedure and rehab went well, he’s never been able to replicate the same type of success that he had during his rookie year.

The Browns have decided to take a “flier” on Bush due to his overall potential and athletic profile. He’s the perfect type of low-risk, high-reward player that Andrew Berry tends to take chances on.

We will continue to profile Cleveland’s free-agent signings as we get deeper and deeper into the 2024 acquisition cycle.

Name

Devin Bush

Position

Linebacker

Height/Weight

5’11”, 234 pounds

2023 Team

Seattle Seahawks

2023: 13 games, 3 starts - 37 tackles, 5 TFL

Career: 65 games, 51 starts - 323 tackles, 18 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, 13 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles

2023 Contract

Final year of Seattle deal, $3,500,000 cap hit

Fit with Browns

Despite Bush already being labeled as a “bust” due to where he was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, his athleticism is still unparalleled at the position. He has the ability to play SAM, MIKE, or WILL at the NFL level in addition to being an excellent “headhunter” on kick and punt units.

If Jim Schwartz and linebacker coach Jason Tarver can work their magic on Bush, then he could end up being one of the better free agent signings of the 2024 offseason for Cleveland.

Browns player signing could impact

Tony Fields II - As of right now, Fields has a good chance to see the most snaps as the third linebacker in Cleveland’s base defense due to his experience and performance over the past three seasons.

Bush should theoretically come in, alongside Mohamoud Diabate, and put up a good fight for that role during training camp.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Cleveland’s draft plans are a little tricky to gauge this year when it comes to the linebacker position. Now that the team signed Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush, there’s a chance that they won’t be in the market to draft one in the 2024 NFL Draft. On the other hand, they could choose to keep the linebacker room fairly “cheap” going into the future and still select one in the later rounds.

Reported Deal: 1-year deal, $1,500,000

What are your thoughts on the Devin Bush signing? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.