Daily Dawg Chow 3/21: Cleveland Browns bring in RB D’Onta Foreman, Jameis Winston signs deal

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Browns add another running back according to report (Barry Shuck) D’Onta Foreman as training camp depth is needed with Nick Chubb’s absence
- NFL free agency: Browns make final 2 pending moves official (Jared Mueller) Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley are officially members of the Browns roster
- NFL free agency: Meet Browns new QB Tyler Huntley (Barry Shuck) Cleveland’s quarterback room is very full
- NFL free agency: Browns confirm 3 more deals (Jared Mueller) Jameis Winston deal still not official but 3 other sign free agent deals
More Cleveland Browns news:
- NFL free agency 2024: Browns sign former Bears running back D’Onta Foreman, per report (CBS) “The 27-year-old’s best season in the league came in 2022 as a member of the Carolina Panthers where he rushed for 914 and five touchdowns in 17 games played (nine starts). “
- QB Jameis Winston signs deal with the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. Winston was also the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner.”
- Browns New QB Jameis Winston Says He’s Still Eating Ws (Sports Illustrated) “One of his most viral moments of all came in 2017 when Winston was with the Buccaneers. During a pre-game speech, Jameis formed a ‘W’ with his hand and started pretending to eat it.”
- Free Agency Reset: What Moves the Cleveland Browns have Made on Defense so Far and What Do They Do Next (OBR) “The Browns added eight unrestricted free agents, re-signed five of their own free agents, and traded for another. In total, the Browns have added or retained 15 players.”
- Browns finally sign a running back (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to Cleveland’s latest free agent acquisition.
