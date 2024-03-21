Video: Jameis Winston takes snap from Browns center while in dress clothes

The Cleveland Browns finally made the signing of QB Jameis Winston official on Wednesday. Reported early in the NFL free agency process, Winston was one of the final signings to be announced.

In Winston’s nine-year career after being the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, inconsistency and fun have followed him. Interceptions and memorable videos have been the core of the former Florida State Seminoles time in the NFL.

Coming in as QB Deshaun Watson’s backup, the Browns are hoping Winston isn’t taking many snaps that matter. True to his fashion, Winston ended up with another video moment on his first day with the team. This time, he took a snap from center Luke Wypler, including clear communication prior to, while wearing his dress clothes:

ABSOLUTELY NOTHING IN THIS WORLD TOPS BEING AROUND PEOPLE WHO "LOVEEEEEEE" THE GAME! I PRAY DAILY THAT GOD SENDS ME PEOPLE LIKE JAMEIS WHO REALLY ARE GRATEFUL WITH THEIR ACTIONS, AND NOT WITH THIER MOUTH!!! HE IS TRULY ABOUT THIS LIFE....WOW!!!#MDFNATION@antonorwins @Browns pic.twitter.com/m4QFM5bCqx — MODERNDAY FITNESS (@MDFNATION) March 20, 2024

It is good to see the second-year Wypler in the building during the offseason but it is hilarious to see Winston taking the snap and a proper play action drop back while in a long coat and dress shoes.

Given his history, this is probably just the first of many fun/funny Winston videos during his time in Cleveland.