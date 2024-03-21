Jason Kelce, 2 Eagles OLmen talk toughest players to block, laud Myles Garrett

We are a couple of months away from the neverending group of lists that comes out every offseason around the NFL. DBN will join the fun in those conversations for sure but, normally, those wait until later in the offseason.

One conversation that seems like it will continue for a long period of time is about who is the best edge defender in the NFL. Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett won the Defensive Player of the Year Award while Pittsburgh Steelers OL TJ Watt didn’t attend the ceremony once he found out he didn’t win.

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was the other edge player with a claim at the crown but backed Garrett’s win.

On his podcast “New Heights,” now-retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was joined by Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. The three talked about the toughest players to block with Parsons’ name brought up first before a lot of love for Garrett followed:

Who’s the toughest guy to block in the NFL? @BWWings pic.twitter.com/AfftkfqehO — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 21, 2024

Important to note that the Browns and Eagles practiced against each other in the last two training camps.

They all note that Garrett is the rare athlete who has both power and speed. At least in the clip released, Watt’s name was not mentioned at all.

Does hearing 3 top-flight offensive linemen laud Garrett change/strengthen your opinion on Cleveland’s edge rusher?