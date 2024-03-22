Daily Dawg Chow 3/22: Jerry Jeudy spars with former Broncos player on social media

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Assessing the Deshaun Watson trade: 2 years removed (Part 1) (Curtiss Brown) On the field analysis is clear so far for the Browns and Watson
- Jason Kelce, 2 Eagles OLmen talk toughest players to block, laud Myles Garrett (Jared Mueller) Micah Parsons the other defender noted by Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata
- NFL free agency: Moves Browns could have made that you wish they made - Community Convo (Jared Mueller) The Browns mostly made smaller moves, should they have made these in NFL free agency?
- Video: Jameis Winston takes snap from Browns center while in dress clothes (Jared Mueller) Wearing his Sunday best, Browns free agent signee gets to work
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Jerry Jeudy Responds to Mark Schlereth Calling Former Broncos WR a ‘Bust’ in Video (Bleacher Report) “Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth, who won two Super Bowls with the Broncos in 1997 and 1998, posted a video on social media in which he referred to Jeudy as “a bust” and ripped him for his lackluster tenure in Denver. Jeudy fired back, setting off a tense exchange between them”
- Latest Browns’ draft predictions following start of free agency (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland’s first pick is No. 54 in the second round.”
- 3 underrated Cleveland Browns who will make an impact in 2024 (Dawg Pound Daily) “With Ken Dorsey as the offensive coordinator, we will likely see a totally different offense in 2024 under the direction of Deshaun Watson. The big move was trading for and extending Jerry Jeudy this offseason, and expectations will be higher than ever for him.”
- Browns clearly think Jeudy ‘is a star’ (NBC) “The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes the Cleveland Browns signing wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a contract extension and why they think he’s going to be a star for them.”
- Why are they so mad about Jerry Jeudy?? w/GBush (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Garrett Bush discuss how people are reacting to various Browns-related items
