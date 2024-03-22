Giants lineman loves how Browns, Eagles do business

At one point in time, current Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry was seen as a young up-and-comer in the organization. Brought in under Sashi Brown, Berry survived the switch to John Dorsey but decided he needed to spread his wings. In 2019, Berry left the Browns to join the Philadelphia Eagles under Howie Roseman.

While the Eagles “only” went 9-7 that season, Berry learned a lot of lessons about what it takes to run an aggressive front office and the importance of an owner who will spend money.

Berry’s tenure as Cleveland’s GM has looked far more like Roseman than it has either Brown or Dorsey. Having Jimmy Haslam as the owner, much like Jeffrey Lurie in Philadelphia, has given Berry all the resources he needs to keep active like the Eagles are:

People worrying about the #Browns cap position again



As long as Jimmy Haslam is happy spending $50m+ a year above league average in cash this is 100% sustainable.



Bengals fans keep getting upset about it but it doesn’t matter ‍♂️



Read thishttps://t.co/wetdbHVKEW — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) January 14, 2024

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh had Jack Duffin from The OBR on his podcast. Pugh and Duffin lauded how both organizations do business:

I’ve jumped on the @Browns business bandwagon. And why do the @Eagles have the best GM/Owner combo? This hurts my heart! https://t.co/Mkh8yBBoZX — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 19, 2024

We consistently use Duffin’s reporting on the Browns salary cap as he has done a great job of explaining how it all works and how vital Haslam’s willingness to spend is. Philadelphia and Cleveland do things significantly differently than other teams because they are given the financial and future security needed from the ownership level.

Overall, players, like Pugh, are fans of that style of financial management as they get guaranteed money upfront while teams get the flexibility to move money around due to ownership’s willingness to write big checks in the form of bonuses.