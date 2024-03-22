 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants lineman loves how Browns, Eagles do business

Justin Pugh shows love to Howie Roseman, Andrew Berry and ownership

By Jared Mueller
/ new
NFL: AUG 17 Preseason - Browns at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At one point in time, current Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry was seen as a young up-and-comer in the organization. Brought in under Sashi Brown, Berry survived the switch to John Dorsey but decided he needed to spread his wings. In 2019, Berry left the Browns to join the Philadelphia Eagles under Howie Roseman.

While the Eagles “only” went 9-7 that season, Berry learned a lot of lessons about what it takes to run an aggressive front office and the importance of an owner who will spend money.

Berry’s tenure as Cleveland’s GM has looked far more like Roseman than it has either Brown or Dorsey. Having Jimmy Haslam as the owner, much like Jeffrey Lurie in Philadelphia, has given Berry all the resources he needs to keep active like the Eagles are:

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh had Jack Duffin from The OBR on his podcast. Pugh and Duffin lauded how both organizations do business:

We consistently use Duffin’s reporting on the Browns salary cap as he has done a great job of explaining how it all works and how vital Haslam’s willingness to spend is. Philadelphia and Cleveland do things significantly differently than other teams because they are given the financial and future security needed from the ownership level.

Overall, players, like Pugh, are fans of that style of financial management as they get guaranteed money upfront while teams get the flexibility to move money around due to ownership’s willingness to write big checks in the form of bonuses.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...