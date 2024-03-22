NFL free agency: Browns make another reported signing official

The Cleveland Browns continue to march through NFL free agency by plugging holes with players on one-year contracts. After a successful 2023 NFL season, the Browns are drawing veterans who can help right now on a team with big goals.

Cleveland has two big injury questions going into the season starting with QB Deshaun Watson, who also has performance concerns, and RB Nick Chubb. After relying on Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt last year in his place, the Browns have added Nyheim Hines as a versatile back and kick return.

Then came reports that veteran RB D’onta Foreman would also be joining the team. Foreman has a history with new Browns RB coach Duce Staley and would provide the team with a bigger back.

The team made that move official today and had Foreman say hello to the fanbase:

In six seasons in the league, Foreman has accumulated just over 2,300 yards rushing with most of that coming in the last three years with three different teams. His best season came with Staley as a part of the Carolina Panthers when he had 914 yards on just 203 carries (4.5 yards per attempt) and five touchdowns.

The former third-round pick for the Houston Texans hasn’t been much of a receiving threat out of the backfield with just 34 receptions.

Foreman reportedly signed a one-year deal in Cleveland.

How do you feel about the Browns running back group this year compared to last year (assuming Chubb’s availability is unknown at this point)?