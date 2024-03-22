Browns thank Joe Flacco as he moves on to the Colts

The Joe Flacco era with the Cleveland Browns was as short as it was unexpected.

Signed as a free agent late last season when the Browns were running out of viable options at quarterback with Deshaun Watson sidelined by a shoulder injury, Flacco threw for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in five starts, helping the Browns earn a Wild Card spot in the NFL Playoffs.

It all came crashing down against the Houston Texans in the playoffs, however, as Flacco’s preponderance for turning the ball over finally caught up with him as the Texans returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the third quarter to seal the playoff loss for Cleveland.

The Browns made the decision to go with a younger and, at least in theory, better option at backup quarterback this offseason by signing Jameis Winston. As for Flacco, he landed on his feet with the Indianapolis Colts, who on Friday officially signed the 16-year veteran to serve as a backup and mentor to second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

With the book now officially closed on Flacco’s time in Cleveland, the Browns took to social media on Friday to thank Flacco one last time.

Joe, it was one helluva ride. You brought such a sense of joy and genuine excitement to this team game in and game out. We were proud to have you in the orange and brown and we wish you nothing but the best in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/AvLdOdEKk3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 22, 2024

Cleveland is waiting to see how Watson looks once he resumes throwing again, which he has said will be soon, and in addition to Watson added veteran Tyler Huntley to a quarterback room that also includes second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson.