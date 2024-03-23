Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/23/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Is defensive end Alex Wright the forgotten man on the Browns? (Barry Shuck) - The hallmark of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’ defense is the defensive line. And defensive end Alex Wright needs to take advantage of that if he wants to remain a part of the rotation.
- NFL draft: ‘YAC King’ receiver compared to Deebo Samuel has Browns visit scheduled (Jared Mueller) - Despite adding wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and then extending him, this offseason, many still believe the Cleveland Browns could focus on the receiver position in the draft and wide receiver Malachi Corley will be visiting Berea on one of his “top 30” visits.
- Browns thank Joe Flacco as he moves on to the Colts (Thomas Moore) - Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, but his short time in Cleveland will be remembered for years.
- Giants lineman loves how Browns, Eagles do business (Jared Mueller) - Andrew Berry’s tenure as Cleveland’s general manager has looked far more like that of Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, which is OK in Justin Pugh’s book.
- Browns make another signing official (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns officially signed veteran running back D’onta Foreman on Friday.
Cleveland Browns/NFL:
- Cleveland Browns stand pat in 2024 free agency (ESPN) - On the heels of the trading for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, the former first-round pick whom the Cleveland Browns have coveted for more than year, Cleveland’s most notable moves were re-signing its own free-agent veterans.
- Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit visited with Cleveland Browns on Thursday (Beacon Journal) - The Browns have stepped beyond both the sport of football and the borders of the United States to try to find more talent. Welsh rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit visited with the Browns on Thursday, a league source confirmed for the Beacon Journal.
- Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Malik Nabers: Who’s WR1 in this draft? (The Ringer) - Two pass catchers stand out above the rest of the class. Ben Solak goes to their college tape to break down their strengths, weaknesses, and who he’s taking if he’s on the clock.
- Free-agent CB Xavien Howard ‘would love’ to play for hometown Texans (NFL.com) - Free-agent cornerback Xavien Howard closed the door on a return to the Miami Dolphins, but would like a shot at returning to his hometown to play for the Houston Texans.
Loading comments...