Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/24/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns brick back one of their former draft busts (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns are reuniting with kicker Cade York, the team’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- How NFL free agency has impacted the Browns NFL Draft (Jared Mueller) - With just five draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has done a lot of work to plug holes in free agency, as it is intended to do, but there is a couple of ways the Browns draft could be impacted.
- Surprisingly, some of the best NFL WRs drop a lot of passes (Jared Mueller) - Every position is difficult to scout in the NFL, but wide receiver seems to have an extra level of difficulty to it over the last 10 years. With college teams running more spread-out systems against more zone defenses, receivers look explosive on tape but are unable to translate it to the NFL level.
- Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit visits Browns (Barry Shuck) - First, the Scottish Hammer. Now, Rees Lightning. The Cleveland Browns have brought in Louis Rees-Zammit for a visit and workout on Thursday, a league source confirmed for the Akron Beacon-Journal. Rees-Zammit recently quit professional rugby to pursue an NFL career.
Cleveland Browns/NFL:
- What Browns OL Dawand Jones’ ongoing recovery from ‘gruesome’ injury means for OTAs (cleveland.com) - Dawand Jones no longer needs crutches, but the Cleveland Browns’ biggest player continues his recovery from MCL surgery last December. The right tackle called it a “gruesome” injury — unlike anything he had dealt with in his career.
- Exclusive Interview with Browns RB D’Onta Foreman (clevelandbrowns.com) - Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman joins Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns Daily. Foreman talks about his experience playing against the Browns’ defense last season and what went into his decision to join the Browns.
- Why the Cleveland Browns should restructure & ‘extend’ Deshaun Watson’s contract this offseason (Orange and Brown Report) - The first two years of Deshaun Watson’s Cleveland Browns contract were easy to predict. He was always going to have a low cap charge in the first year because they needed the space to pay everyone else and remain competitive in years to come. There has been lots of talk this offseason that the sensible thing to do is not to restructure it as it will benefit the Cleveland Browns and give them more flexibility. But that could hurt the team significantly more than it could help.
- What the L’Jarius Sneed trade means for the Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN) - The Kansas City Chiefs began planning for the eventual loss of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed two years ago when they picked Trent McDuffie in the first round and selected three more cornerbacks before the 2022 draft was over. Their plan for life without Sneed was apparent then, but remains to be seen how well they executed it. They might come to regret trading Sneed to the Tennessee Titans for a couple of draft picks.
- Did the Falcons make enough moves to overtake Bucs as kings of the NFC South? (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) - With two new head coaches and one new general manager within the division, everyone in the NFC South is chasing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winners of the past three division titles. The Atlanta Falcons, who will be guided by new coach Raheem Morris, signed quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency and revamped their wide receiving corps. The Falcons may have made up enough ground to overtake the Buccaneers.
- Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald: ‘This team needs to take on its own identity’ under new coaching staff (NFL.com) - The Seattle Seahawks are in uncharted waters, working through the 2024 offseason with a new head coach for the first time since 2010. Having spent the last month and a half settling into his role amid the chaos of free agency and draft preparation, new Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald has taken his task of leading the transition into a new era of Seahawks football in stride, even if it’s been new territory for him.
Loading comments...