The Athletic’s Mock Draft keeps a Buckeye in Ohio with the Browns

The NFL draft is about a month away with so much up in the air around the league. Most of the major moves involving veterans are done. A few trades will happen leading up to and during the draft but teams have mostly turned their attention toward the future.

We know that NFL free agency and the draft serve different goals for teams. The Cleveland Browns made a lot of moves in free agency but very few of them were for more than one season. The Browns also only have five draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft before getting the whole allotment in 2025 for the first time since the big Deshaun Watson trade.

Those limitations have made mock draft season a little less interesting for Cleveland fans. Many expect GM Andrew Berry to trade down to recoup some picks but the lack of roster space could mean either trades up or out for future selections.

The most recent NFL mock draft at The Athletic (subscriber, $) has the Browns bringing an athletic member of The Ohio State Buckeyes straight up I-71:

54. Cleveland Browns: Mike Hall Jr., DT, Ohio StateI believe the Browns ultimately will trade out of this pick, because they currently own just five selections (and their first on Day 3 doesn’t come until the fifth round). But Hall would fit for several reasons, not just because he grew up 10 minutes south of the Browns’ stadium. He’s an upfield defensive tackle who doesn’t turn 21 until June, and the Browns are positioned to be able to draft for the future. They’re not stuck needing to target one position, but defensive tackle could use a youth infusion. Even if the Browns trade down, this is a name to know. — Zac Jackson

We know that Cleveland has had an official meeting with Hall who put on a show at Ohio State’s pro day.

Hall is not the biggest defensive tackle, which is one of the reasons he might slip down the board, but is highly athletic and could be a perfect long-term fit next to the much bigger Siaki Ika with his speed and explosion:

Michael Hall Jr. is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.24 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 128 out of 1672 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day testing unofficial, splits projected.https://t.co/LdxGv7uENE https://t.co/C9RLE6X20J pic.twitter.com/FgA8tnFHYa — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 21, 2024

Given the need for interior pressure, Hall might not make it all the way to #54 with that kind of testing.

How would you feel about bringing the Buckeye up I-71 and making him a Brown with the team’s first pick in 2024?