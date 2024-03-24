2024 NFL Draft: Sign Up for the DBN Community Mock Draft

It’s time for the 14th annual Dawgs By Nature Community Mock Draft, where we will collectively do a full-blown mock draft for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and also the Browns’ picks through the third round. 32 picks will be open for you to become their “general manager” in the first round. There are some special stipulations as to who can sign up, so be sure to read how things will work below.

How to Sign Up

You must be a Browns fan to sign up.

Do not sign up unless you know you will be able to reply via email whenever you are “on the clock” within 12 hours of receiving the email, and preferably ASAP.

To sign up, leave a comment below with the teams (and pick #) you are claiming. You may select two picks, but they can’t be for the same team.

(and pick #) you are claiming. You may select two picks, but they can’t be for the same team. After leaving a comment, you must immediately fill out the form below.

fill out the form below. Here is a list of the 2024 NFL Draft order for your reference.

NOTE: After pick #32 in the first round, we will “jump” to the Browns’ second- and third-round picks.

Loading…

On the Clock Requirements

When you are “on the clock,” I will send you an email. Note: you might be “on the clock” via email much sooner than the mock draft results you see on DBN. For example, if I just posted the result of the 5th overall pick to DBN, I might already be on the 10th pick via email.

In your email response when you are “on the clock,” you will send the following:

Position, Player, School

A 1-2 paragraph write-up explaining the pick. This can include: why they are the right choice for that team, them being the best player available, how they fit the team’s scheme, how much of an impact you think he will have next season, etc. This is not intended to be a draft profile, so you do not need to worry about the nitty gritty details of all the strengths and weaknesses of a player.

Let the sign-ups begin!