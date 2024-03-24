 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL owners could vote on radical new way of doing kickoffs this week

Will kickoffs see a huge change in 2024?

By Chris Pokorny
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

A couple weeks ago, we highlighted all of the rule change, bylaw, and resolution proposals on the table for the 2024 season. Those are to be discussed and voted on at the Annual League Meeting, which takes place from March 24-27 in Orlando, Florida. There is an additional rule change that will be discussed, though, and if implemented, it would radically change the way that kickoffs work in the NFL.

The NFL Competition Committee has proposed the new kickoff rule that is described in the video below. There are a lot of elements to it, so it’s better for you to watch the demonstrative video, as opposed to me explaining it:

The kickoff proposal is similar to ways that the XFL implemented it in 2020 and 2023. Reports have indicated that the proposal has a lot of support from special teams coordinators around the NFL, and that special teams coordinators from the Saints and Cowboys will present it at the meetings this week.

What do you think, Browns fans? Would you like to see the new kickoff rule implemented?

