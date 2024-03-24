NFL owners could vote on radical new way of doing kickoffs this week

A couple weeks ago, we highlighted all of the rule change, bylaw, and resolution proposals on the table for the 2024 season. Those are to be discussed and voted on at the Annual League Meeting, which takes place from March 24-27 in Orlando, Florida. There is an additional rule change that will be discussed, though, and if implemented, it would radically change the way that kickoffs work in the NFL.

The NFL Competition Committee has proposed the new kickoff rule that is described in the video below. There are a lot of elements to it, so it’s better for you to watch the demonstrative video, as opposed to me explaining it:

To address the lowest kickoff return rate in @NFL history during the 2023 season and concern for player health and safety, the NFL Competition Committee has proposed a new kickoff rule.



If adopted by NFL clubs, the new rule will keep the excitement of kickoff returns in the… pic.twitter.com/0ltQpSrAvC — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 22, 2024

The kickoff proposal is similar to ways that the XFL implemented it in 2020 and 2023. Reports have indicated that the proposal has a lot of support from special teams coordinators around the NFL, and that special teams coordinators from the Saints and Cowboys will present it at the meetings this week.

Saints ST coach Darren Rizzi and Cowboys ST coach John Fassel will arrive in Orlando today for the owners meetings—and will be there to present and answer questions on the kickoff proposal they crafted for the league.



NFL owners could vote the proposal through this week. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 24, 2024

What do you think, Browns fans? Would you like to see the new kickoff rule implemented?