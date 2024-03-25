2024 Browns Mock Draft: Jack’s Version 6.0 with the NFL draft one month away

With free agency in the rearview, we’re back to focusing on the NFL Draft and how the Cleveland Browns plan to attack it.

A wrench was thrown with my last mock draft as the day it was published, Andrew Berry flipped two of the Browns’ draft picks to Denver for Jerry Jeudy, helping address the wide receiver position and leaving Cleveland with just five picks in the 2024 Draft.

Since then, they helped solidify some position groups with added depth, leaving them in a great position to go with the best player available with their remaining draft picks but still wouldn’t rule out a potential trade down to collect some extra draft capital either in 2024 or in the future.

In this scenario, there will be no trading of draft picks and we’re using the NFL Mock Draft Database Simulator.

Round 2

Pick 54 - Patrick Paul, Offensive Tackle, Houston: Dawand Jones is the hopeful long-term replacement of Jack Conklin at the right tackle position and while the Browns may still have high hopes for 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills, it won’t be stunning if Andrew Berry looks towards the future at left tackle in this draft. Patrick Paul was solid for Houston and backed that up with a solid performance at the combine. Much like Jones, Paul is a massive human being and if they’re the tackles for the Browns for the next decade, it would be a great duo protecting whoever the quarterback is under center for Cleveland.

Round 3

Pick 85 - Trey Benson, Running Back, Florida State: The running back room is looking a little crowded now after free agency additions of Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman but neither one has the potential to be the lead back once Nick Chubb’s days as a Brown are over (hopefully that isn’t for a few more years). Benson was a home run hitter in college averaging for 5.8 yards or more per carry in back-to-back seasons for the Seminoles. He can be a three-down back in the NFL but only had one game of more than 20 carries in college, Benson could be better suited in a committee at the next level.

Round 5

Pick 156 - Trevin Wallace, Linebacker, Kentucky: With the Browns expected to extend Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sometime in the next calendar year, we know the way Andrew Berry will address the rest of the room will be through the draft or with cheap veteran additions such as Jordan Hicks was in free agency. Wallace is a great athlete who can tackle although his missed tackle rate did increase his final season in college, he will need to work on his coverage skills at the next level but could be a guy who can help on special teams immediately under Bubba Ventrone.

Round 6

Pick 206 - Anthony Gould, Wide Receiver, Oregon State: Andrew Berry hasn’t had the greatest success at drafting wide receivers so far during his tenure as general manager but that shouldn’t stop him from taking swings on one. While Gould is small in stature, he has the potential to be a big-time playmaker at the next level and can do it on the outside as well as in the slot, something the Browns have seemed to like based on the wide receivers they’ve added over the last several seasons.

Round 7

Pick 243 - Willie Drew, Cornerback, Virginia State: Andrew Berry has added a cornerback in each draft cycle during his tenure as general manager so let’s continue that trend by taking a late draft stab on Drew. He was the only HBCU prospect at the Senior Bowl and also ran a strong 40-yard-dash (4.46) at the NFL Combine. When it comes to his on-the-field production, Drew was a ball hawk recording 11 interceptions in his final two seasons at Virginia State.

What do you think of the 6.0 version of the Browns mock draft from Jack?