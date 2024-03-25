Browns Free Agency Profile: CB Tony Brown

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran cornerback/special teamer Tony Brown on a 1-year deal.

Brown entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018 and has been an asset as a special teamer and “emergency” cornerback throughout his 5-year career so far.

He’s known for his Olympic-level speed and acceleration as a boundary player on kick and punt return units, as well as being able to provide an adequate level of play as a depth piece in the secondary.

Mike Ford became a free agent and signed a 2-year deal with the Houston Texans so the Browns felt the need to find a replacement early on in the free agency process.

We will continue to profile Cleveland’s free-agent signings as we get deeper and deeper into the 2024 acquisition cycle.

Name

Tony Brown

Position

Cornerback

Height/Weight

6’0”, 199 pounds

2023 Team

Indianapolis Colts

2023: 12 games, 1 start - 10 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Career: 61 games, 5 starts - 75 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles, 1 sack

2023 Contract

Final year of Colts deal, $935,833 cap hit

Fit with Browns

Tony Brown was almost solely signed for his ability to play special teams at a high level. He’s not going to be a “needle mover” on defense so he’ll most likely fill the role that Mike Ford held for the team last season.

Browns player signing could impact

Kahlef Hailassie - As mentioned before, Brown was specifically added for his special teams ability similar to Mike Ford in 2023, so he shouldn’t compete for much more than “CB5” or “CB6” snaps on defense.

As of right now, Hailassie is most likely the player who could be battling with Brown for the team’s final cornerback spot on the roster.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Brown should have no impact whatsoever on the team’s current draft plans.

Reported Deal: 1-year deal, details not yet specified

