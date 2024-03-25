Browns Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski contract extension updates

Since they were hired in 2020, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have been in lockstep. It is important to remember that Stefanski was hired first and then joined the search party that ended up with Berry as the team’s new general manager.

If you just looked at transcripts, it would be hard-pressed to tell if the words came out of the mouths of Berry or Stefanski for most of their tenure so far. The two also signed five-year deals when they were hired as a way to ensure alignment.

Those deals are entering their final season with most expecting that ownership, led by Jimmy and Dee Haslam, would get extensions completed soon. The head coach and GM only report to ownership, not to each other.

Monday at the owner’s meetings, the Haslams made it clear that extensions are in the works:

#Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam confirmed that they’re “close” to extensions for Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) March 25, 2024

Cleveland is 37-30 since the pair took over. Stefanski passed Bill Belichick for fifth on the team’s wins list last season and is four shy of Marty Schottenheimer and 10 away from Sam Rutigliano.

Paul Brown has the most wins as a head coach in the team’s history with 158.

Are you surprised that both Berry and Stefanski have extensions incoming?