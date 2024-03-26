With the transition of the linebacker room this year, a tackling machine that is NFL-ready could become the newest member of the Cleveland Browns.
Junior Colson does a lot of things at a very high level and would be a critical piece for Jim Schwartz’s defense. Colson rarely misses tackles and is a very hard hitter. He is good at diagnosing plays during pre-snap and has exceptional abilities in coverage.
Veteran Jordan Hicks was signed to play the middle, with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the outside while the franchise signed former Pittsburgh Steelers Devin Bush to compete with Tony Fields, Mohamoud Diabate, and Charlie Thomas for the vacant linebacker spot.
Let’s look at this prospect who would instantly solidify this group.
LB Junior Colson
Draft projection: Round 2
Browns pick: #54
Specifics:
College: University of Michigan Wolverines
Height: 6’-2”
Weight: 225 pounds
40-time: 4.77
Career Tackles: 256
Career Forced Fumbles: 0
Career Sacks: 2.5
Career Tackles for Loss: 8.5
Career Pass Defenses: 5
Career starts: 43
Positives:
- Rare agility
- Excellent coverage skills
- Leader
- Able to diagnose running plays
- Consistent tackler
- Has good swim and slide moves
- Has the speed to play sideline-to-sideline
- Short area quickness
- Demonstrates good instincts
- Second Team All-Big 10 2022 & 2023
- National Champion 2023
- Lott IMPACT Trophy winner 2023
Negatives:
- Change of direction needs improvement
- Struggles to disengage against blocks
- Lacks downfield mentality
- Make better angles
- Will hesitate against zone runs
- Late gap misreads
Expert Draft Site Analysis
AthlonSports.com
The primary responsibility of a linebacker is to tackle, right? If you agree, then you’re going to be a big fan of Colson. Love his closing burst, his tackle radius, his functional strength, and how well he wrestles down ball-carriers. He hits like a sledgehammer, but also shows discipline as a form tackler in head-up situations. He moves better than you’d expect and has the ability to be disruptive. He can run. He’s been productive around the ball carrier. That alone is the foundation of a future NFL starter.
