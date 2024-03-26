Daily Dawg Chow 3/26: Cleveland Browns ownership eyeing new stadium location

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- 2024 DBN Community Mock Draft Sign-Ups (Chris Pokorny) We are close to kicking off our 14th annual DBN Community Mock Draft!
- The hip-drop tackle in the NFL: Dangerous or necessary? (Barry Shuck) The league is studying whether to keep the technique or ban it
- UFL opens on March 30: Origins of spring pro football & interview with expert Anthony Miller (Barry Shuck) Both the XFL and USFL merged into one spring league
- Haslams reportedly eyeing a domed stadium in Cleveland suburb (Thomas Moore) Browns owners exploring the options between renovating the current stadium or building a domed stadium in Brook Park.
- Browns Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski contract extension updates (Jared Mueller) Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are “close” to new deals with their leadership pair
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Confirm Pending Land Purchase Could Be Used For Future Stadium (Sports Illustrated) “The saga took it’s latest turn on Monday as Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam confirmed to reporters that they’re close to acquiring a 176-acre parcel of land in Brook Park that could become the site of a new stadium for the organization.”
- Cleveland Browns granted NFL international marketing right in Nigeria (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Browns were granted international marketing rights from the NFL to the nation of Nigeria, of which tight end David Njoku is a descendant.”
- Browns brought back who and DeShaun Watson injury update (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the latest news
