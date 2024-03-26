Browns GM Andrew Berry provides Nick Chubb update

The story of the Cleveland Browns 2024 season will be how QB Deshaun Watson recovers from his shoulder surgery. In a pass-happy NFL where anything a defender does could be flagged, the Browns need Watson to become a top 15 or so quarterback to capitalize on the quality defense and weapons on offense.

The story of Cleveland’s 2023 season was about injuries with RB Nick Chubb’s being the most heartbreaking. GM Andrew Berry spoke after the season with words that provided some concern about Chubb’s future. The team’s announcements after each of the star running back’s surgery presented the idea he could return “at some point” in 2024.

Speaking at the NFL owners’ meetings, Berry spoke once again about Chubb with another statement that they expect their top running back to return next year but more concerning words about the timeline:

Andrew Berry: We expect Nick Chubb to be with us. He’s doing a fantastic job with his rehab.



Berry said there can’t be any real timetable for Chubb’s return to game action until he gets to the next phases of his rehab in the coming months. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 26, 2024

While the NFL season is still over five months away, offseason activities and training camp come up “in the coming months.” Chubb will not be a big part of either of those if the next phases of his rehab will still be in process.

The Browns seem likely to look to redo Chubb’s contract. He is currently in the final year of his deal with a cap hit of over $15 million. Cleveland would save just under $12 million by cutting him but an extension or a redone contract seems more likely.

