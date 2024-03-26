New NFL rule could impact Browns plans at QB

The ever-changing landscape of the NFL means teams have to be ready to adjust quickly. At one point, the practice squads were named appropriately as players on them were only for practice. Then pandemic rules were implemented that allowed players to be elevated off of that unit to play in games.

The NFL then changed rules related to have a third quarterback on the roster being deemed their emergency QB. That player had to be on the active roster to be given that distinction.

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns ran through five different starting quarterbacks including multiple times having one off the practice squad starting the game over a player on the active roster. Given all the injuries last year, the Browns seemed focused on having three quarterbacks on the active roster this year with the additions of Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to starter Deshaun Watson and second-year man Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

A new NFL rule could change those plans as the league now will allow the third emergency QB, who could be listed among the inactives for the game, to come from the practice squad and be elevated as many times as possible for the game:

That is a huge change in multiple ways which could lead most teams to only have two quarterbacks on their active roster, saving a spot for another positional player, while having a full-time emergency QB on their practice squad.

There is a long time between now and the start of the season to find out how Cleveland, and other teams around the league, will change things based on this new rule.