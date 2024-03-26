NFL trade deadline moved: Steelers not Browns get their requested date

The NFL trade deadline is on the move but (insert many Cleveland Browns fans jokes here), the NFL approved the Pittsburgh Steelers request over the Cleveland Browns.

At the NFL combine, Browns GM Andrew Berry made a very logical argument for the deadline being moved back two weeks. As of 2023, trades had to be completed after the completion of Week 8’s games but with a 17-game schedule, and compared to other leagues, that deadline was too early.

Berry gave four reasons for his request:

“Give teams the most flexibility.”

“Maintain competitive integrity of the season.”

“Retroactively correct the fact that the NFL trade deadline never moved when the season expanded to 17 games.”

“... if it (schedule) expands to 18 games....”

Andrew Berry confirms they requested the trade deadline be moved back 2 weeks and explains in detail the reasons pic.twitter.com/FQSartsq9t — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) February 27, 2024

Now, along with a myriad of other rules including one about emergency quarterbacks on the practice squad, we found out the NFL approved moving it back just one week, as the Steelers requested:

The NFL trade deadline has been moved back to the Tuesday following Week 9. That’s a semi-win for the Browns, who pushed to have it moved to the Tuesday past Week 10. It was the Steelers’ Week 9 proposal that passed today. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 26, 2024

While Berry will be happy for any movement, it will be interesting if this is just the first step along the path to getting it moved back to after Week 10.

Do you think moving the NFL trade deadline will increase activity this year?