Browns, Eagles Brazil game update plus game will be on streaming service

The NFL schedule is not coming out anytime soon but the Cleveland Browns and their fans are anxious to find out whether the team will start the year out of the country. Early in February, we shared that the Browns made sense as the opponent for the Philadelphia Eagles to open the NFL season in Brazil.

Later, Peter King shared that Cleveland made “the most sense” as the international matchup for Philadelphia. Thankfully for Browns fans, unlike the Eagles, they won’t be giving up one of their home games for 2024.

At the owners’ meeting, Roger Goodell shared that there should be more clarity soon on what team will make the trip to Brazil with Cleveland as one of the options:

Roger Goodell said today they expect the second team for the Brazil game to be announced "within the next week." The #Browns are one of the candidates to be the team. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) March 26, 2024

The other team is the Green Bay Packers with a noted concern for an international flight according to team CEO Mark Murphy, who also confirms the two possible teams:

Mark Murphy says he should know within a week whether #Packers are playing Eagles in Brazil during 2024 season. It’s between Packers and Browns as Eagles opponent.



Murphy on the one potential “competitive advantage” issue that could get in the way: possibly busing to Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/qcwfAPl78U — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 26, 2024

Interestingly, Browns DT Maurice Hurst seemed to spoil the news that Cleveland would be making the trip before backtracking:

The Browns are starting tbe season in Brazil against the Eagles on Friday night Football. pic.twitter.com/bGsh97BqH5 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) March 18, 2024

For Browns fans, one important piece of information about the Brazil game was also released today, it will be on the Peacock streaming service:

Eagles' Friday night Week 1 opener in Brazil to stream on Peacockhttps://t.co/ZO1dANRnLJ pic.twitter.com/puoSzQYX1D — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 26, 2024

Of note for those considered “local markets” for Cleveland/Green Bay and Philadelphia “will be available for free, over-the-air broadcast television in the local markets of the competing teams, as well as on mobile devices with NFL+.”

While there is a lot of concern about the NFL moving games to streaming services, research from last season showed that many who signed up for Peacock during the NFL playoffs kept paying for the service:

We will keep you up to date on the Brazil game versus the Eagles as information becomes available.

How do you feel about the Browns possibly opening the season on Thursday in Brazil? How do you feel about that game being on Peacock for those not in a local market?

