 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns, Eagles Brazil game update plus game will be on streaming service

Packers and Browns the two options to face the Eagles to open the NFL season

By Jared Mueller
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL schedule is not coming out anytime soon but the Cleveland Browns and their fans are anxious to find out whether the team will start the year out of the country. Early in February, we shared that the Browns made sense as the opponent for the Philadelphia Eagles to open the NFL season in Brazil.

Later, Peter King shared that Cleveland made “the most sense” as the international matchup for Philadelphia. Thankfully for Browns fans, unlike the Eagles, they won’t be giving up one of their home games for 2024.

At the owners’ meeting, Roger Goodell shared that there should be more clarity soon on what team will make the trip to Brazil with Cleveland as one of the options:

The other team is the Green Bay Packers with a noted concern for an international flight according to team CEO Mark Murphy, who also confirms the two possible teams:

Interestingly, Browns DT Maurice Hurst seemed to spoil the news that Cleveland would be making the trip before backtracking:

For Browns fans, one important piece of information about the Brazil game was also released today, it will be on the Peacock streaming service:

Of note for those considered “local markets” for Cleveland/Green Bay and Philadelphia “will be available for free, over-the-air broadcast television in the local markets of the competing teams, as well as on mobile devices with NFL+.”

While there is a lot of concern about the NFL moving games to streaming services, research from last season showed that many who signed up for Peacock during the NFL playoffs kept paying for the service:

We will keep you up to date on the Brazil game versus the Eagles as information becomes available.

How do you feel about the Browns possibly opening the season on Thursday in Brazil? How do you feel about that game being on Peacock for those not in a local market?

Our comment section below is open for conversation among fans

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...