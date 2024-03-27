Browns Free Agency Profile: RB D’Onta Foreman

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran running back D’Onta Foreman on a 1-year deal.

Foreman was drafted by the Houston Texans in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has been a sufficient ball-carrier for multiple teams throughout his 6-year career so far. He’s a punishing, downhill runner that has excellent leg drive and contact balance.

The biggest subject throughout the summer months will undoubtedly be whether or not Nick Chubb can be healthy enough and ready to go early on in 2024. Though there’s a chance that he might be able to play within the first 4-5 weeks of the season, the team needed to improve their depth in the running back room in free agency.

Both D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines give Cleveland viable options that the team could lean on in the beginning of the season, and for multiple reasons. Foreman is a devastating runner with strength and power and Hines has been one of the better pass-catchers at the position over the past 5 seasons.

We will continue to profile Cleveland’s free-agent signings as we get deeper and deeper into the 2024 acquisition cycle.

Name

D’Onta Foreman

Position

Running Back

Height/Weight

6’0”, 235 pounds

2023 Team

Chicago Bears

2023: 9 games, 8 starts - 425 rushing yards, 3.9 avg., 4 touchdowns, 11 recs., 77 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Career: 52 games, 21 starts - 2326 rushing yards, 4.2 avg., 14 touchdowns, 34 recs., 342 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns

2023 Contract

Final year of Bears deal, $2,000,000 cap hit

Fit with Browns

Depending on the status of Nick Chubb heading into week 1, Foreman could end up being the guy that Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey lean on over the first half of the season. He’s the type of big, physical runner that this offense needs on early downs.

Browns player signing could impact

Jerome Ford - As of right now, it’s looking like Nick Chubb won’t be ready to go at the start of the year so he could end up on the early-season PUP/IR list. If so, Ford and/or Foreman would most likely be leaned on to handle a bulk of the early down carries for the team.

Foreman’s running style and success should give him a leg-up in the competition throughout training camp, especially in short-yardage situations. Foreman being in Cleveland muddies the water for Ford in 2024.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Foreman has the ability to be a steady contributor for the Browns but he’s only in town on a 1-year deal. Running back is another position that’s hard to gauge for Cleveland in terms of their draft plans.

They could choose to draft one in the mid to late rounds in order to groom them for the future or refrain from doing so at all. They may feel comfortable enough with having a position group consisting of Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Foreman, and Nyheim Hines in 2024.

Reported Deal: 1-year deal, details not yet specified

