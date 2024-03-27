Daily Dawg Chow 3/27: DeShaun Watson “Right Where He Needs To Be” according to Kevin Stefanski

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Assessing the Deshaun Watson trade: 2 years removed (Part 2) (Thomas Moore, Jared Mueller, Chris Pokorny, Barry Shuck, Ezweav, and Curtiss Brown)The DBN staff tackles a big question: If you were the Browns, would you still make the trade for Deshaun Watson?
- Browns, Eagles Brazil game update plus game will be on streaming service (Jared Mueller) Packers and Browns the two options to face the Eagles to open the NFL season
- NFL trade deadline moved: Steelers not Browns get their requested date (Jared Mueller) Steelers request for a one week move approved despite GM Andrew Berry’s solid arguments
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Is “Right Where He Needs To Be” (Sports Illustrated) “He’s in a great place physically,” Stefanski said on Monday at the NFL’s annual owner’s meetings. “It’s beautiful out there [in LA]. He’s doing a great job with his rehab.”
- Browns at league meetings: What we learned about the stadium and possibly playing in Brazil (The Athletic) “Plus, the latest updates on Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb, and what the NFL rule changes mean for Cleveland this season.”
- Breaking Down The Cleveland Browns Contracts For Hines, Jefferson, Huntley, Foreman, Brown & Proche (OBR) “Looking at the value, terms and details of Nyheim Hines, Quinton Jefferson, Tyler Huntley, D’Onta Foreman, Tony Brown & James Proche’s contracts with the Cleveland Browns.”
- Cleveland Browns Fantasy Football buzz from 2024 NFL owners meeting: Jerry Jeudy’s role, Deshaun Watson, more (CBS) “Here’s what you need to know out of the owners meeting about the Browns offense in Fantasy.”
- The new kickoff rule changes everything for the Browns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier details the radical new changes to the kicking game
