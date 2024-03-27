Breakdown of RB Nyheim Hines and RB D’Onta Foreman contracts with the Browns

The Cleveland Browns added two running backs in free agency with the signing of Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman. That complements Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, but appears to remove Kareem Hunt from the equation.

Time will tell what happens with Chubb’s contract. While he is rehabbing, it makes sense for Cleveland to try to extend his deal, while trying to lower the cap hit of $15.8 million that he accounts for in 2024. With that in mind, Hines and Foreman combined account for around $3 million in cap hits on their one-year deals. Let’s take a look at them:

RB Nyheim Hines’ Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2024 $1,145,000 $500,000 $350,000 $1,995,000

Hines signed a one-year deal worth $1.995 million.

His base salary is $1.145 million, and $850,000 of that is fully guaranteed. When you combine that with his $500,000 signing bonus, he has $1.35 million in guaranteed money.

Hines has a $350,000 roster bonus. According to Spotrac, he’ll earn that if he makes the Browns’ 53-man roster.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter originally said that Hines signed a 1-year deal worth up to $3.5 million. That means there could be $1.505 million worth of incentives in Hines’ contract, but it’s not clear what those are.

RB D’Onta Foreman’s Contract, Cap Hits Per Year Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit Year Base Salary Signing Bonus Roster Bonus Total Cap Hit 2024 $1,125,000 $167,500 $0 $1,152,500