Daily Dawg Chow 3/28: What happened at the NFL owners’ meetings?

- 2024 DBN Community Mock Draft Sign-Ups (Chris Pokorny) We are close to kicking off our 14th annual DBN Community Mock Draft!
- Analyzing the Jerry Jeudy trade to the Browns: Our experts debate (Barry Shuck and Ezweav) Was this trade a stroke of genius, or just the addition of another sub-par player?
- Breakdown of RB Nyheim Hines and RB D’Onta Foreman contracts with the Browns (Chris Pokorny) What has Cleveland committed to their two new running backs?
- Breakdown of QB Jameis Winston’s contract with the Browns (Chris Pokorny) Did the Browns’ new backup quarterback get $4 million or $8.7 million?
- Recapping the NFL Owners Meeting (clevelandbrowns.com) “It’s a “First Friday” edition of Cleveland Browns Daily. Z and Gibbay are joined by Browns staff writer Kelsey Russo to discuss the recent NFL Owners Meeting and free agency moves. The guys also dive into the changing kickoff rule and talk AFC power rankings through the first wave of free agency.”
- Breaking Down The Cleveland Browns Contracts For Rodney McLeod & Cade York (OBR) “Looking at the value, terms and details of Rodney McLeod & Cade York’s contracts with the Cleveland Browns.”
- Browns being conservative with Nick Chubb’s return from injury (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Browns remain committed to having Nick Chubb back on the field. However, they also acknowledge a conservative approach to handling the situation.”
- How fans are reacting to potential Browns stadium move (Fox 8) “The team’s owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam say they are considering both options, keeping the stadium here or moving it to the suburbs, and neither option is above the other.”
- Should Browns fans be worried about the new look Steelers (Youtube) Quincy Carrier analyzes Pittsburgh’s offseason and compares them to us
