NFL draft: Browns to host late-round QB prospect

Everyone knows that the NFL is all about the quarterback and the head coach. The general manager and offensive coordinator come in right after that long with a great pass rusher or three.

After starting five quarterbacks during the 2023 NFL playoff run, the Cleveland Browns have made sure that they have options going into the 2024 season at that most important position:

Related New NFL rule could impact Browns QB plan

Deshaun Watson is set to start after returning from shoulder surgery last year

Jameis Winston is set to be the primary backup after signing a one-year deal

Dorian Thompson-Robinson returns for his second season after being a fifth-round pick in 2023

Tyler Huntley was added on a one-year deal

With four deep at the quarterback position, it is easy to assume the Browns are done putting resources into the position. That assumption could be wrong as NFL draft prospect Joe Milton, at his Pro Day, told ESPN that he will be meeting with Cleveland next week:

Milton mentioned to us on the telecast following Pro Day today that he’s scheduled to meet with the #Browns early next week. https://t.co/ruz6zJAT1C — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 27, 2024

The 6’5” Milton played six seasons in college but really got a chance to play in his final four. He split his time equally between the Michigan Wolverines and the Tennessee Volunteers. Last year, with Tennessee, Milton completed 65% of his passes for 2,813 yards, 20 TDs and five INTs.

Milton also rushed for almost 300 yards.

The 24-year-old quarterback is the 179th-ranked player on the Consensus Big Board and is projected as a sixth-round selection at this point.

The Browns could simply be doing their homework on a player that they could face in the future but the continued attention on the position does bring up questions about Thompson-Robinson's place with the team moving forward. Those questions become louder if another draft pick is used on the position.

What do you make of the Browns bringing in Milton for a visit?