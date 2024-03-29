Browns NFL Draft Insight: CB Andru Phillips

Is the Cleveland Browns cornerback room good? Denzel Ward is the resident Pro Bowler and M.J. Emerson will in all likelihood become the next corner that is handed hardware. Greg Newsome has had his moments, and then again has struggled. The youngster Cam Mitchell has shown promise. Kahlef Hailassie has great speed.
Great cornerbacks are difficult to find, and every team in the entire league can always use another special corner. And good ones can be had on Day 2. Emerson was a third-rounder and became the starter opposite Ward in his rookie season.
With no first-round pick in this year’s draft, the Browns’ opening pick in the draft, barring any move upwards, is #54 in the second round.
Phillips’ physical profile makes him an interesting cornerback for a team that likes to play heavy-press coverage. He projects as a rotation player early in his career.
CB Andru Phillips
Draft projection: Round 3
Browns pick: #85
Specifics:
College: Kentucky
Height: 6’-0”
Weight: 187 pounds
40-time: 4.48
Career Tackles: 82
Career Forced Fumbles: 0
Career Sacks: 0
Career Tackles for Loss: 3
Career Pass Defenses: 10
Career Interceptions: 0
Career starts: 29
Positives:
- Athletic explosiveness
- Hustler
- Positional flexibility
- Quick yet not fast
- Outstanding in run support
- Pre-snap leverage
- Excellent in zone coverage
- Plays with the necessary awareness
Negatives:
- Needs instruction on making tackles
- Zero picks in college are a concern
- Need better skills with ball location
- Not the most agile athlete
Expert Draft Site Analysis
BleacherReport.com
When playing in pass coverage, Phillips is at best when in off-zone coverage, where he’s able to use his awareness and vision to identify routes as they develop downfield. He has above-average speed but can fall into trouble with his lack of recovery speed and top-end speed to run downfield. He performs best when he has help over the top and is able to play in underneath coverage.
Loading comments...