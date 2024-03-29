Browns NFL Draft Insight: CB Andru Phillips

Is the Cleveland Browns cornerback room good? Denzel Ward is the resident Pro Bowler and M.J. Emerson will in all likelihood become the next corner that is handed hardware. Greg Newsome has had his moments, and then again has struggled. The youngster Cam Mitchell has shown promise. Kahlef Hailassie has great speed.

Great cornerbacks are difficult to find, and every team in the entire league can always use another special corner. And good ones can be had on Day 2. Emerson was a third-rounder and became the starter opposite Ward in his rookie season.

With no first-round pick in this year’s draft, the Browns’ opening pick in the draft, barring any move upwards, is #54 in the second round.

Phillips’ physical profile makes him an interesting cornerback for a team that likes to play heavy-press coverage. He projects as a rotation player early in his career.

CB Andru Phillips

Draft projection: Round 3

Browns pick: #85

Specifics:

College: Kentucky

Height: 6’-0”

Weight: 187 pounds

40-time: 4.48

Career Tackles: 82

Career Forced Fumbles: 0

Career Sacks: 0

Career Tackles for Loss: 3

Career Pass Defenses: 10

Career Interceptions: 0

Career starts: 29

Positives:

Athletic explosiveness

Hustler

Positional flexibility

Quick yet not fast

Outstanding in run support

Pre-snap leverage

Excellent in zone coverage

Plays with the necessary awareness

Negatives:

Needs instruction on making tackles

Zero picks in college are a concern

Need better skills with ball location

Not the most agile athlete

Expert Draft Site Analysis

BleacherReport.com

When playing in pass coverage, Phillips is at best when in off-zone coverage, where he’s able to use his awareness and vision to identify routes as they develop downfield. He has above-average speed but can fall into trouble with his lack of recovery speed and top-end speed to run downfield. He performs best when he has help over the top and is able to play in underneath coverage.