Daily Dawg Chow 3/29: Are the Browns close to re-signing Amari Cooper?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: QB Joe Milton (Thomas Moore) Cleveland appears set at quarterback, but would they take a risk on a raw talent with a big arm?
- NFL draft trades: 5 teams, including Browns, gained huge value in pick swaps since ‘11 (Jared Mueller) Trading draft picks, especially during the NFL draft, is a lot of fun for fans
- Browns roster: Another extension coming soon? (Jared Mueller) Amari Cooper was acquired as a salary dump, now could see an extension
- New NFL kickoff rule makes one of Browns free-agent signings even better (Matt Wilson) The signing of Nyheim Hines gains extra value with the new NFL Kickoff structure
More Cleveland Browns news:
- A Logistical Hurdle For Packers, Could Aid Browns Push For Brazil Game (Sports Illustrated) “The NFL is expected to chosoe between the Browns and Packers to be the Eagles opponent for their season opening international game in Brazil.”
- Browns’ Deshaun Watson Remains on Schedule amid Shoulder Injury Rehab, GM Says (Bleacher Report) “Watson threw for the first time this week at UCLA in a session with his private quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery and tight end David Njoku, who caught his passes. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday at league meetings in Orlando that the rehab process has been “really positive.”
- Cleveland Browns granted NFL international marketing right in Nigeria (AOL) “The NFL announced on Monday at the owners meetings in Orlando Fla., that the Browns were granted international marketing rights in Nigeria. They are the first NFL team to be awarded the market as part of the league’s Global Markets Program.”
- Mayor Bibb speaks on Browns stadium after State of the City address (Fox 8) “Mayor Bibb spoke to hundreds of people during his 2024 State of the City address at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in Playhouse Square. It was sponsored, in part, by the City Club of Cleveland.”
