NFL draft: Browns top 3 needs identified

To get this out of the way early in the article, it was tough to title this one as I have a fundamental disagreement with the idea that the NFL draft and team needs have much to do with one another. The failure to plan ahead or waiting/hoping that a player that fills the hole in your roster falls in the draft is just bad planning.

NFL free agency, and planning ahead in previous NFL drafts, is where needs should be filled. The current NFL draft should be about the best players and future needs.

For the Cleveland Browns, this is especially true without a first-round selection and just five picks in the 2024 draft. GM Andrew Berry spent free agency plugging holes for the upcoming season, leaving himself the flexibility to focus on the future with the picks that he does have.

For some teams, needs abound. For the Browns, needs is too strong of a word. They, like every team will always, need young, cheap depth. Pro Football Focus identified every team’s needs and Cleveland’s fit the fact that the team has few needs for 2024:

Team Needs: LB, OT, WR While they may have temporarily upgraded by signing Jordan Hicks, he will be 32 years old this season. They could use a run-stopping linebacker to complement a defense that heavily leans toward on pass-rush and coverage prowess. Both of the team’s starting offensive tackles suffered season-ending injuries in 2023. Jedrick Wills Jr.’s contract expires at the end of 2024, so the Browns should be searching for a left tackle in case of his eventual departure.

Hicks fills the immediate need but a long-term linebacker next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would be helpful. Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones and Wills ending the season on injured reserve is a concern for sure especially with Wills set for free agency and Conklin having his third major knee surgery.

In their full write-up, PFF notes the addition of WR Jerry Jeudy but with Elijah Moore and Cooper set for free agency, Berry should be looking for more talent at the position.

Do you agree with PFF’s identified “needs” or would you put another position in the mix?

