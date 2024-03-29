Browns offseason workout dates announced

The start of the 2024 NFL season started with NFL free agency but on the field starts with offseason activities (OTAs). Strictly voluntary, no matter how much some fans and media expect mandatory participation, each team has a nine-week offseason program broken up into three phases:

Meetings, rehab and strength and conditioning On-field workouts with individual and group drills at a walkthrough pace with no live contact or offense vs defense drills 10 days of organized practices (officially OTAs) with no contact but offense versus defense drills are permitted

Related Browns top 3 draft needs according to PFF

For the Cleveland Browns, in their first potential chance to see WR Jerry Jeudy, QB Jameis Winston, LB Jordan Hicks and other newbies, offseason activities (phase 1) starts on April 15th.

Cleveland’s OTA’s will be split up into three sections of three days each: May 21-23, May 28-30 and June 3-6.

The Browns then have their first mandatory practices June 11-13.

Training camp dates, which will start at The Greenbrier once again this season, will be released later in the offseason. We are also expecting an answer on whether or not Cleveland will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil to start the season.