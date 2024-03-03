NFL free agency: 3 cheaper under-the-radar steals the Browns could target

The Cleveland Browns had a very good season this year. Now it is the off-season, and reality begins to set in. For a team that went 11-5-0 and secured the highest Wild Card seed in the playoffs, the Browns have a lot of problem areas.

A quick look at their free agent list reveals the issues.

There are a ton of Browns starters that may soon walk away that Cleveland needs. Currently, there isn’t a punter although Corey Bojorquez was ranked fifth in the league. Three defensive tackles, five linebackers, three backup QBs, three second-team offensive linemen, and several veterans the franchise needs to retain such as S Rodney McLeod, KR Jakeem Grant, and DE Za’Darius Smith.

Rumors out of the NFL Combine are much quieter for the entire league than in years past so it iss hard to pinpoint who might be going where in NFL free agency.

GM Andrew Berry has until the start of the NFL’s new year on March 13 to sign his own free agents or each one will be allowed to seek employment elsewhere.

There are several players out of the 26 free agents that the Browns should absolutely re-sign, and just maybe before the free agency period begins. And there are lots of free agents of varying degrees of cost that Berry could sign beginning March 11 which begins the legal tampering period before the official epoch of free agency begins two days later.

It would not shock anyone if Berry inked a destructive defensive end for big bucks to bookend Myles Garrett. Or if Cleveland signed a top-flight receiver that cost top dollar. Maybe even an exceptional tight end since both backups Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins put up such poor numbers this year.

And while the Browns have on their own radar numerous players they wish to target in free agency, they can’t afford them all. And not every position of need will be addressed. Financially, it is just not feasible.

But some players could be signed that would help this ballclub, fill some positions needs and come pretty damn cheap. These are the guys who won’t be discussed but could immediately come into a rotational situation and outperform a similar athlete who got a much better contract.

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and Bojorquez were two of these players from last year as an example.

LB Tyrel Dodson

6’-0”, 237 pounds

Age: 25

Free agency ranking: 109

NFL draft: 2019 Undrafted

Career Pro Bowls: 0

40 time: 4.6

2023 season: 10 starts, 74 tackles, 6 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, 7 pressures, 17 hurries, 3 knockdowns, 8 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 pass defenses, 7 missed tackles, 1 hurry

One of the intriguing free agents this year, he wasn’t a starter until this year when LB Matt Milano became injured, and then proceeded to have a terrific year. Dodson was the highest-graded LB last year according to Pro Football Focus with a grade of 90.2. Plus, he is still a young man.

He is an excellent coverage guy and recognizes the run quickly filling whichever gap has the best angle. Dodson has adequate athleticism and speed with quick short-area bursts. The main knock on him is he runs with tight hips, has a lack of knee bend, and will miss some tackles. But is a very good run-support player and a hustler.

Projection: One-year, $3.25 million

EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel

6’-4”, 242 pounds

Age: 28

Free agency ranking: 59

NFL draft: 2019 Round 5, pick #151 (Dolphins)

Career Pro Bowls: 0

40 time: 4.59

2023 season: 11 starts, 69 tackles, 19 QB hits, 6.0 sacks, 20 pressures, 17 hurries, 10 knockdowns, 8 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 8 pass defenses, 9 missed tackles, 32 hurries

The premium defensive ends will most likely get tagged. This leaves the second tier open for free agency. There are a few good ones below that level that will come cheap and Van Ginkel fits that bill.

He is a versatile player that can drop back into coverage and has good skills in this department as he came into the NFL as a linebacker. Is a perfect fit for Jim Schwartz’s defense. A good player out in space, and plays with violence.

Van Ginkel is a very effective pass rusher logging 109 pressures in just 734 snaps in his four years with Miami. He has consistent energy and is durable as he plays with pain. His foot quickness allowed him to transition to the EDGE where he has learned how to elude blockers with a variety of moves. He can get manhandled with much larger offensive tackles and occasionally misses tackles.

Projection: Two years, $15 million

DT DaQuan Jones

Buffalo Bills

6’-4”, 320 pounds

Age: 32

Free agency ranking: 90

NFL draft: 2014 Round 4, pick #112 (Titans)

Career Pro Bowls: 0

40 time: 5.35

2023 season: 7 starts, 16 tackles, 5 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, 9 pressures, 17 hurries, 2 knockdowns, 23 tackles for loss, 2 pass defenses, 3 missed tackles, 4 hurries

The entire interior of the Browns defensive line apparently is headed for new blood. Jones would be a good compliment if they bring back Maurice Hurst and help with the development of Siaka Iku.

Jones is an exceptional run-stopper who is athletic enough still to close gaps. He has a massive body and can bullrush and collapse the pocket. Is a leader and redirects well for such a big man. He does occasionally take plays off and is no threat on the edge as he is strictly a middle defender. But Jones can be dominant at times and is scheme versatile.

Projection: One-year, $5.5 million