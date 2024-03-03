Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/3/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- ESPN’s “bold” Browns prediction is illogical even if many fans would like it (Jared Mueller) - The scuttlebutt around the NFL Combine is that other teams saw enough to believe that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will at least be good moving forward even if he doesn’t reach his previous high-end play. Needless to say, the Browns and Watson are paired up for the foreseeable future which makes ESPN’s Seth Walder’s “bold prediction” of a trade quite silly.
- NFL Combine Day 4: Free agency a mystery, smaller guys shine in NFL draft prep (Jared Mueller) - Kirk Cousins or Justin Fields is “locked in” to the same team according to different sources.
- NFL Combine: Browns formal meeting with OLman could be sign of plans for future (Jared Mueller) - In the case of OL Javion Cohen meeting with the Cleveland Browns, based on what I’m hearing here at the Combine, we can read a little bit more into it.
Cleveland Browns:
- How does the Cleveland Browns’ new offense mesh the run game, with or without Nick Chubb? (Beacon Journal) - There are a lot of different questions about the Cleveland Browns offense and how it ultimately will look this upcoming season. For a lot of those questions, even the almost completely overhauled offensive coaching staff doesn’t yet have the answers a month and a half before the voluntary offseason program begins.
- Will the Browns land a big-name receiver in free agency or a trade? What GMs and coaches said about WRs at the NFL combine (cleveland.com) - The Cleveland Browns will undoubtedly supply Deshaun Watson with another weapon or two at receiver over the next two months, either via free agency, a trade, or the draft.
- Watching Joe Flacco exit in free agency would be painful, leave Browns vulnerable (Browns Zone) - Joe Flacco is scheduled to be a free agent and, everything being equal, it would make all kinds of sense for the Cleveland Browns to bring him back, perhaps on a two-year contract. But, of course, the problem is that Flacco can play the field and sign with whatever team offers him the best contract.
NFL:
- Where Cardinals stand on Marvin Harrison Jr. after combine (ESPN) - The Arizona Cardinals didn’t get a chance to watch former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. work out during the NFL combine after he opted out of the on-field drills in Indianapolis, but it won’t seem to matter. They’re already deep into their work on the two-time All-American, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said at the combine.
- Finances feared to end Tyron Smith’s reign with Dallas Cowboys (Dallas Morning News) - All in the span of a meeting at the NFL scouting combine, the Dallas Cowboys and Tyron Smith have drifted to the brink of divorce.
- The most amusing and revealing takeaways from the NFLPA’s annual player survey (The Ringer) - Which NFL team has a bug problem? Which team owners are cheap? And which team received all As? NFL players dished in these report cards, and here’s what you need to know.
