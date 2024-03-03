 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL rule proposal would eliminate surprise onsides, move touchback yardage and more

The NFL wants to increase kickoff returns but the new proposal could really impact fan experience

By Jared Mueller
The NFL is always making adjustments to the game. In most instances, fans, media and players don’t like the changes that are made but the league generally doesn’t care. That doesn’t mean they don’t care about the fans and players but they tend to focus on other factors.

Since concussion lawsuits rocked the NFL years ago, safety has been one of the key factors that has been noted for many of the changes. Whether that is to how quarterbacks can be hit, blocking rules on kickoffs or tackling rules, the league seems focused on making it look like safety is a priority.

We are left to wonder if Cleveland Browns star Josh Cribbs would have found a place in today’s NFL due to all the changes.

The new rules around the kickoff have basically taken the play out of the game. In 2023, just one player had 30 or more kick returns and only two had 20 or more. The four return touchdowns were exciting, all 85 yards or longer, but the vast majority of kickoffs either went through the endzone or were fair caught.

A new proposal would drastically change a few things about the kickoff in an attempt to increase returns. The first, of a long thread, basically eliminates surprise onside kicks:

It is noted that the kicking team could use an unbalanced formation if they do decide to declare an onside, six on one side, to attempt to increase the chances to recovering.

An even bigger change is related to where players would line up and what touchbacks would look like:

For the first part, overly simplified the rest of the players will just stand there until the ball is touched by a returning player or reaches the 20-yard line. That will look strange for fans.

The second part of that post is where the league really is trying to increase returnable kicks. If a kicking team just boots it into the endzone, the offense starts with the ball on the 35-yard line. Almost always, teams would then try to kick the ball into the “target zone” between the goal line and the 20-yard line. Return teams would be more likely to return the ball at that point.

The league will likely vote on the rule changes in late March.

What do you think about the rule changes? Do you think they should be trying to increase kickoff returns? If so, do you think this will work?

