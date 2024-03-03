NFL rule proposal would eliminate surprise onsides, move touchback yardage and more

The NFL is always making adjustments to the game. In most instances, fans, media and players don’t like the changes that are made but the league generally doesn’t care. That doesn’t mean they don’t care about the fans and players but they tend to focus on other factors.

Since concussion lawsuits rocked the NFL years ago, safety has been one of the key factors that has been noted for many of the changes. Whether that is to how quarterbacks can be hit, blocking rules on kickoffs or tackling rules, the league seems focused on making it look like safety is a priority.

Related 2023 Theory on why the NFL wants to get rid of the kickoff

We are left to wonder if Cleveland Browns star Josh Cribbs would have found a place in today’s NFL due to all the changes.

The new rules around the kickoff have basically taken the play out of the game. In 2023, just one player had 30 or more kick returns and only two had 20 or more. The four return touchdowns were exciting, all 85 yards or longer, but the vast majority of kickoffs either went through the endzone or were fair caught.

A new proposal would drastically change a few things about the kickoff in an attempt to increase returns. The first, of a long thread, basically eliminates surprise onside kicks:

No surprises: The new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special teams coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter — and require them to declare it in advance, per sources.



Language still being finalized and owners must approve. pic.twitter.com/HYJKv3EZtP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2024

It is noted that the kicking team could use an unbalanced formation if they do decide to declare an onside, six on one side, to attempt to increase the chances to recovering.

An even bigger change is related to where players would line up and what touchbacks would look like:

NFL special teams coordinators met Saturday at the combine. Other notes on their proposal …



Setup zone: The kick and return teams would line up on the receiving team’s 40- and 35-yard lines, respectively, and not leave until the ball is touched or reaches the “target zone”… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2024

For the first part, overly simplified the rest of the players will just stand there until the ball is touched by a returning player or reaches the 20-yard line. That will look strange for fans.

The second part of that post is where the league really is trying to increase returnable kicks. If a kicking team just boots it into the endzone, the offense starts with the ball on the 35-yard line. Almost always, teams would then try to kick the ball into the “target zone” between the goal line and the 20-yard line. Return teams would be more likely to return the ball at that point.

Under new, health and safety-related rules in 2023, just 22% of kickoffs were returned, and none in the Super Bowl. The NFL tasked special teams coordinators with creating a rule that both increases return rates and delivers an acceptable injury rate. This is their proposal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2024

The league will likely vote on the rule changes in late March.

What do you think about the rule changes? Do you think they should be trying to increase kickoff returns? If so, do you think this will work?