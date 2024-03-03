 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Combine Day 6: Offensive linemen put on a show and rumors swirl

The NFL draft is deep with OL talent and a lot of top end talent as well

By Jared Mueller
Syndication: Online Athens Marc Weiszer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL Combine has come to a close. Well, unofficially we don’t close it down until Rich Eisen runs his 40-yard dash to raise money for the kids of St. Jude.

Officially, the Combine has shown us a ton even if the off-the-field rumors are much much quieter than we are used to experiencing. If you read the Day 5 report, you know that I left Indianapolis to be home to watch the close-up footwork for the receivers and running backs on Friday.

I was watching the same for the offensive line on Saturday but couldn’t help but get blown away by the athletic ability of a lot of the guys. They not only tested well but looked smooth in the drills which is more important overall.

ESPN shared a list of different rumors, many of which either directly impacted the Cleveland Browns or a team that they are competing with. The big one, among many, was that the Browns might be looking to sign DT Christian Wilkins to make a splash. So we had to do a quick free agent profile on the dynamic talent as well.

Josina Anderson also reported that the Carolina Panthers have cut off contract talks with uber-talented DE/OLB Brian Burns:

On to the field for NFL draft prospect workouts:

  • The league knew that the OL class was going to be special before Sunday’s events started
  • Sunday’s events proved as much in a variety of ways including all of these guys at or below 5.01 in the 40-yard dash:
  • Georgia Bulldogs massive OT Amarius Mims put on a show with his size adding to the spectacle:
  • Mims’ shuttle time impressed Brandon Thorn who is one of the best evaluators of offensive line play in the media today:
  • Mims, expected to be a first-round pick coming into the Combine, wasn’t alone in putting on a great performance. Garret Greenfield, #187 on the Consensus Big Board, was elite across the board:
  • To help put the vertical jump number into perspective:
  • Another OT expected to go in the first round, JC Latham, also grabbed Thorn’s eye with his movement skills in the drills:
  • It was great to see that a lot of linemen decided to complete most of the drills with a lot running the 3-cone and shuttle drills, which are connected to success at the position. Six players ran 4.47 or better, a key number historically, in the 20-yard shuttle:
  • There were also six that had below a 7.40 3-cone drill this year:
  • As you can see, Tanor Bortolini and Dylan McMahon made both lists but the most impressive thing might be seeing Joe Alt and Mims on either list given their monster sizes.
  • Even as this article is being written, we are getting a better understanding of just how impressive some of the performances were:
  • Prior to the NFL Combine, the Consensus Big Board’s top 32 consisted of:

4 QBs
0 RBs
6 WRs
1 TE
7 OTs
2 iOL (Guards or Centers)
2 DTs
4 DEs
0 LBs
6 CBs
0 Safeties
0 Special Teams

  • After the dust settles from the Combine, it would not be surprising to see one or two more offensive linemen and receivers bumped up a little bit given the performances that we saw over the last two days

Watching these large men perform, what jumps out at you the most?

