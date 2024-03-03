NFL Combine Day 6: Offensive linemen put on a show and rumors swirl

The NFL Combine has come to a close. Well, unofficially we don’t close it down until Rich Eisen runs his 40-yard dash to raise money for the kids of St. Jude.

Officially, the Combine has shown us a ton even if the off-the-field rumors are much much quieter than we are used to experiencing. If you read the Day 5 report, you know that I left Indianapolis to be home to watch the close-up footwork for the receivers and running backs on Friday.

I was watching the same for the offensive line on Saturday but couldn’t help but get blown away by the athletic ability of a lot of the guys. They not only tested well but looked smooth in the drills which is more important overall.

ESPN shared a list of different rumors, many of which either directly impacted the Cleveland Browns or a team that they are competing with. The big one, among many, was that the Browns might be looking to sign DT Christian Wilkins to make a splash. So we had to do a quick free agent profile on the dynamic talent as well.

Josina Anderson also reported that the Carolina Panthers have cut off contract talks with uber-talented DE/OLB Brian Burns:

Tagging Brian Burns obviously remains on the table, as does a tag-and-trade—if it can be executed; but long-term contract talks are not currently in scope between the #Panthers OLB and the team, per source. #Panthers https://t.co/FN6toJOP26 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2024

On to the field for NFL draft prospect workouts:

The league knew that the OL class was going to be special before Sunday’s events started

Sunday’s events proved as much in a variety of ways including all of these guys at or below 5.01 in the 40-yard dash:

These lineman showed out at the combine today pic.twitter.com/ujCcWFvcu5 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 3, 2024

Georgia Bulldogs massive OT Amarius Mims put on a show with his size adding to the spectacle:

Ummmm... that is going to be right around the 87th percentile among combine OTs since '99. And Mims did it at nearly 6'8" and 340 pounds. Unfathomable. https://t.co/PzK2EjNtQB — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 3, 2024

Mims’ shuttle time impressed Brandon Thorn who is one of the best evaluators of offensive line play in the media today:

Amarius Mims had a 4.33 shuttle at 340 pounds!! — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 3, 2024

Mims, expected to be a first-round pick coming into the Combine, wasn’t alone in putting on a great performance. Garret Greenfield, #187 on the Consensus Big Board, was elite across the board:

Garret Greenfield had a great day in Indy:

38.5 vert (new OL record)

9.5 broad jump

5.22 40



To help put the vertical jump number into perspective:

For comparison to other 2024 #NFLCombine participates, Garrett Greenfield out-jumped:



☑️17 WRs

☑️All but 2 tight ends

☑️All but 2 defensive linemen



Wild. https://t.co/iy15wFC28T — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 3, 2024

Another OT expected to go in the first round, JC Latham, also grabbed Thorn’s eye with his movement skills in the drills:

It doesn’t really get more impressive from a frame/build standpoint than how JC Latham looks up close here in Indy. His weigh-in was outstanding and he aces the eye test. Has looked good in the drills as well. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 3, 2024

It was great to see that a lot of linemen decided to complete most of the drills with a lot running the 3-cone and shuttle drills, which are connected to success at the position. Six players ran 4.47 or better, a key number historically, in the 20-yard shuttle:

There were also six that had below a 7.40 3-cone drill this year:

As you can see, Tanor Bortolini and Dylan McMahon made both lists but the most impressive thing might be seeing Joe Alt and Mims on either list given their monster sizes.

and made both lists but the most impressive thing might be seeing and Mims on either list given their monster sizes. Even as this article is being written, we are getting a better understanding of just how impressive some of the performances were:

Let me try to explain how insane this is.



Only seven offensive linemen since 1999 have recorded a faster short shuttle at the Combine. The heaviest of them was 304 pounds.



Only one other OL 330 or bigger even recorded a SS below 4.5 (Ryan Diem 4.46 in 2001) https://t.co/ykdoyul0af — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2024

Prior to the NFL Combine, the Consensus Big Board’s top 32 consisted of:

4 QBs

0 RBs

6 WRs

1 TE

7 OTs

2 iOL (Guards or Centers)

2 DTs

4 DEs

0 LBs

6 CBs

0 Safeties

0 Special Teams

After the dust settles from the Combine, it would not be surprising to see one or two more offensive linemen and receivers bumped up a little bit given the performances that we saw over the last two days

Watching these large men perform, what jumps out at you the most?