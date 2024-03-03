NFL Combine Day 6: Offensive linemen put on a show and rumors swirl

The NFL Combine has come to a close. Well, unofficially we don’t close it down until Rich Eisen runs his 40-yard dash to raise money for the kids of St. Jude.
Officially, the Combine has shown us a ton even if the off-the-field rumors are much much quieter than we are used to experiencing. If you read the Day 5 report, you know that I left Indianapolis to be home to watch the close-up footwork for the receivers and running backs on Friday.
I was watching the same for the offensive line on Saturday but couldn’t help but get blown away by the athletic ability of a lot of the guys. They not only tested well but looked smooth in the drills which is more important overall.
ESPN shared a list of different rumors, many of which either directly impacted the Cleveland Browns or a team that they are competing with. The big one, among many, was that the Browns might be looking to sign DT Christian Wilkins to make a splash. So we had to do a quick free agent profile on the dynamic talent as well.
Josina Anderson also reported that the Carolina Panthers have cut off contract talks with uber-talented DE/OLB Brian Burns:
Tagging Brian Burns obviously remains on the table, as does a tag-and-trade—if it can be executed; but long-term contract talks are not currently in scope between the #Panthers OLB and the team, per source. #Panthers https://t.co/FN6toJOP26— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2024
On to the field for NFL draft prospect workouts:
- The league knew that the OL class was going to be special before Sunday’s events started
- Sunday’s events proved as much in a variety of ways including all of these guys at or below 5.01 in the 40-yard dash:
These lineman showed out at the combine today pic.twitter.com/ujCcWFvcu5— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 3, 2024
- Georgia Bulldogs massive OT Amarius Mims put on a show with his size adding to the spectacle:
Ummmm... that is going to be right around the 87th percentile among combine OTs since '99. And Mims did it at nearly 6'8" and 340 pounds. Unfathomable. https://t.co/PzK2EjNtQB— Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 3, 2024
- Mims’ shuttle time impressed Brandon Thorn who is one of the best evaluators of offensive line play in the media today:
Amarius Mims had a 4.33 shuttle at 340 pounds!!— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 3, 2024
- Mims, expected to be a first-round pick coming into the Combine, wasn’t alone in putting on a great performance. Garret Greenfield, #187 on the Consensus Big Board, was elite across the board:
Garret Greenfield had a great day in Indy:— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2024
38.5 vert (new OL record)
9.5 broad jump
5.22 40
- To help put the vertical jump number into perspective:
For comparison to other 2024 #NFLCombine participates, Garrett Greenfield out-jumped:— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 3, 2024
☑️17 WRs
☑️All but 2 tight ends
☑️All but 2 defensive linemen
Wild. https://t.co/iy15wFC28T
- Another OT expected to go in the first round, JC Latham, also grabbed Thorn’s eye with his movement skills in the drills:
It doesn’t really get more impressive from a frame/build standpoint than how JC Latham looks up close here in Indy. His weigh-in was outstanding and he aces the eye test. Has looked good in the drills as well.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 3, 2024
- It was great to see that a lot of linemen decided to complete most of the drills with a lot running the 3-cone and shuttle drills, which are connected to success at the position. Six players ran 4.47 or better, a key number historically, in the 20-yard shuttle:
- There were also six that had below a 7.40 3-cone drill this year:
- As you can see, Tanor Bortolini and Dylan McMahon made both lists but the most impressive thing might be seeing Joe Alt and Mims on either list given their monster sizes.
- Even as this article is being written, we are getting a better understanding of just how impressive some of the performances were:
Let me try to explain how insane this is.— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2024
Only seven offensive linemen since 1999 have recorded a faster short shuttle at the Combine. The heaviest of them was 304 pounds.
Only one other OL 330 or bigger even recorded a SS below 4.5 (Ryan Diem 4.46 in 2001) https://t.co/ykdoyul0af
- Prior to the NFL Combine, the Consensus Big Board’s top 32 consisted of:
4 QBs
0 RBs
6 WRs
1 TE
7 OTs
2 iOL (Guards or Centers)
2 DTs
4 DEs
0 LBs
6 CBs
0 Safeties
0 Special Teams
- After the dust settles from the Combine, it would not be surprising to see one or two more offensive linemen and receivers bumped up a little bit given the performances that we saw over the last two days
Watching these large men perform, what jumps out at you the most?
