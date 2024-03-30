NFL draft: List of Browns official visits, meetings with draft prospects based on reports

The Cleveland Browns have very few holes right now. That is after the free agency period has settled down. Before this segment, there were plenty of empty seats at the table.

Let’s shift gears a bit and focus on the upcoming NFL draft scheduled for April 25-27. Here at Dawgs By Nature, we have compiled a list of which college prospects the Browns have spoken to and interviewed at NFL events such as All-Star games, and the Combine, or have already brought into the Berea complex for an official visit.

Last year, Cleveland visited with OT Dawand Jones, DT Siaki Ika, and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson among dozens of players, and drafted these three.

GM Andrew Berry is a well-known trader which means this year the majority of the franchise’s picks have been whipped out. This is where the Browns draft this year: Round 2 #54, Round 3 #85, Round 5 #155, Round 6 #205, and Round 7 #243.

Who from this list will eventually wear the orange and brown?

DT Maason Smith

LSU

6’-6”, 315 pounds

Draft ranking: #144

Where contacted: Combine

Maason Smith is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.40 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 98 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected



Smith will need some development with a rotational position at first but is a physically gifted athlete. Great size and a good run-stuffer. Short area quickness with impressive get-off.

Block recognition against the run has improved with more experience. Has a habit of stopping his feet on contact, leading to issues against doubles/combo blocks and against interior offensive linemen who can survive his initial surge.

WR Troy Franklin

Oregon

6’-3”, 187 pounds

Draft ranking: #40

Where contacted: Combine

At a quick glance, Cleveland’s receiver room is pretty full. So, why would the Browns entertain bringing in another young guy? Well, GM Andrew Berry has always had it his goal to make this group explosive and a vital portion of the offense. The passing game is essential to every NFL offense unit on every NFL club.

During his senior year, he had 1,383 yards and scored 14 TDs with 4.4 speed. He was named Second Team All-American and First Team All-Pac 12. Every college season he improved his skill set and production.

OG Christian Haynes

UConn

6’-2”, 313 pounds

Draft ranking: #64

Where contacted: Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Browns currently own two Pro Bowl guards in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, so why would they need to draft another guard? Well, both Bits and Teller aren’t going to last forever.

Cleveland does have Drew Forbes and Michael Dunn as their backups. But every offensive line every year has a slew of injuries. Last season, the Browns started six offensive tackles as an example.

As a senior, Haynes started 12 games at right guard and ended his college career with 49 straight starts. He was named Third Team All-American, and invited to the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game.

QB Joe Milton

Tennessee

6’-5”, 235 pounds

Draft ranking: #179

Where contacted: Top-30 visit

Milton completed 65% of his passes for 2,813 yards, 20 TDs and five picks his final year with 292 rushing yards. His career numbers are 329 completions on 540 attempts for 4,303 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, a 12-6 record, and a 60.9% completion ratio. He had 126 rushes for 620 yards and nine rushing TDs. Has a cannon for an arm. Senior Bowl invitee.

DT Braden Fiske

Florida State

6’-5”, 297 pounds

Draft ranking: #39

Where contacted: Reese’s Senior Bowl

Here's closest thing you'll get to feeling what it's like trying to block Florida State's Braden Fiske.



Twitchy. Active hands. Relentless.



Fiske ran an incredible time of 4.78 in the 40 at the Combine, the fastest time of any defensive tackle prospect. Before the Senior Bowl, he had a late second-round grade and dominated which elevated him a round. He then lit up the Combine and showed a strong performance.

He backed it up by recording a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 9′ 9″ broad jump, once again the best of any interior defensive lineman. Named Second Team All-ACC.

OT Blake Larson

Augustana College

6’-6”, 311 pounds

Draft ranking: #239

Where contacted: CGS All-Star Game

Larson is one of Division II’s top offensive linemen and is an exciting project with verified

measurements and an 84-inch wingspan. He has moldable traits with athleticism. Uses good leverage and a good pass blocker. Hard worker first and foremost. Can play both guard and tackle.

WR Malik Washington

Virginia

5’-8”, 194 pounds

Draft ranking: #125

Where contacted: Combine

Washington is strictly a slot receiver. He has excellent contact balance and body control. Good ball tracking with 4.47 speed. Has a 42.5” vertical jump but does not perform well against press coverage. He is a good athlete with fluidity in his hips, but is a bit small. First Team All-ACC.

OG Javion Cohen

Miami

6’-4”, 324 pounds

Draft ranking: #206

Where contacted: Top-30 visit

Road grader with knockback power. He works hard to strain and stay attached, giving him a shot to secure rushing lanes by widening out defenders who get to his edges. Versatility can play both guard spots. Quick out of his stance with good footwork.

Cohen is willing to take on the second level with good agility and speed off the snap.

RB Aidan Robbins

BYU

6’-3”, 240 pounds

Draft ranking: #250

Where contacted: Combine

Appeared in eight games and finished with 485 yards and a touchdown on 101 attempts. Robbins is better at blocking and pass protection, at least at this stage of his career. A big-bodied runner with a bruising style. Booming downhill back that punishes arm tacklers who don’t have the momentum to help interrupt Robbins’ movement.

WR Xavier Worthy

Texas

6’-1”, 172 pounds

Draft ranking: #68

Where contacted: Combine

A player that can take it to the house in seconds. If Worthy can get stronger and learn to be a better hand fighter with defenders, he can be an impact pass catcher as a WR2/3.

Was a freshman Offensive All-American, Two Time First Team All-Big 12 (2021, 2023), Second Team All-Big 12 (2022), and was the Big-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Scored 26 touchdowns in three seasons. Runs a 4.22 in the 40.

OT Gabe Wallace

Buffalo

6’-6”, 337 pounds

Draft ranking: #264

Where contacted: Combine

Wallace has been a reliable starter starting all 25 games he was eligible for in 2021 and 2022. The Canadian native has experience at both tackle and guard, eventually settling in at left guard last season. He earned Third Team All-MAC honors.

Blessed with a large body, he has great agility and burst from his days as a highly-regarded rugby player, and was once Canada’s premier offensive line prospect. Wallace will likely get looks from both the CFL and NFL, as he was recently named a preseason Second Team All-American by Phil Steele and a Second Team All-MAC offensive lineman by Athlon Sports.

DT Myles Murphy

North Carolina

6’-4”, 310 pounds

Draft ranking: #170

Where contacted: East-West Shrine Bowl

Myles Murphy

College: North Carolina



As a senior, started all 13 games and posted 24 tackles, a sack, 4.5 tackles for loss, two QB pressures, a fumble recovery, and was named Honorable Mention All-ACC. Started 38 games total but appeared in every game all four years. Was rated as the #3 player in the State of North Carolina coming out of high school.

Named Second Team all-ACC as a sophomore. Dominated the East-West game during the

practice week.

RB Audric Estime

Notre Dame

5’-11”, 227 pounds

Draft ranking: #114

Where contacted: Combine

Estime will most likely be involved in a running back by committee situation as he is built for it. However, his lack of finesse and speed likely limits him to a short-yardage specialist. Great power and balance. Runs a 4.54 in the 40. Is nicknamed the “Estime Express.”

He is excellent with yards after contact and is a bruiser. Very good speed in the second and third levels. Estime is a real threat to rip off explosive gains.

WR Jermaine Burton

Alabama

6’-0”, 194 pounds

Draft ranking: #52

Where contacted: Combine

Burton has a great motor and should be a slot receiver at the next level. He brings a fiery approach to the position. A bit light, his size causes him to be pushed around.

He does possess elite quickness with 4.46 speed. Very good acceleration and is a primary deep threat. Above-average route runner. 2021 National Champion.

OT Kiran Amegadjie

Yale

6’-5”, 326 pounds

Draft ranking: #57

Where contacted: Top-30 visit

#Yale OL Kiran Amegadjie, one of the better O-line prospects in college football — and definitely one of the most intriguing — has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft. Yes, a Yale(!) OL.



While the Browns need quality depth at both the offensive guard and offensive tackle positions, look no further than the second and third rounds for some quality pieces.

Versatility in his toolbox is a plus with a player who can play both sides. That is every bit Amegadjie. He played in the Ivy League, so the competition may not be up to par and will need some development at the next level.

DT Tuli Letuligasenoa

Washington

6’-1”, 292 pounds

Draft ranking: #273

Where contacted: Combine

Started 33 games in three seasons. College career had 113 tackles with two sacks, eight pass defenses, and 17.5 tackles for loss. Was named Second Team All-Pac-12 (2022) and Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 (2021).

Won the L. Wait Rising Defensive Power Player of the Year Award for three years in a row given to the Washington program’s best defensive player.

OT Delmar Glaze

Maryland

6’-5”, 315 pounds

Draft ranking: #271

Where contacted: Reese’s Senior Bowl

Patient, calculated pass-protector. Smoothly transitions into a firm anchor to harden his edges and solidify the pocket. Adequate foot quickness and range on an island can create a short corner against premier speed off the edge.

DT Michael Hall

Ohio State

6’-3”, 299 pounds

Draft ranking: #104

Where contacted: Top-30 visit

Hall can win with finesse on the interior. Impressive ability to absorb contact and play off the block. Active hands and short-area quickness bring pressure to the pocket. His pass-rush abilities give him the chance to be a productive pass-rush specialist. Two Time All-Big 10, Senior Bowl invitee where he had a dominant week.

QB Bo Nix

Oregon

6’-2”, 217 pounds

Draft ranking: #33

Where contacted: Combine

Nix’s experience manifests in the form of pre-snap reads, play under pressure, and avoiding negatives. His footwork needs to be more disciplined, and he will take some time to really read progressions better in the NFL, but he is a QB with starting caliber tools in his arm and his legs with added out-of-structure playmaking.

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Pac-12, Campbell Trophy winner, Senior Bowl invitee.

OT Patrick Paul

Houston

6’-7”, 315 pounds

Draft ranking: #90

Where contacted: Combine

This is a guy you can bet on just on Paul’s size alone. Wing span of 86.25”.

Good athletic ability with the necessary quickness and agility to get to landmarks in pass protection and intersect targets on the move as a run-blocker. Fundamentally sound - particularly with his hands and feet - to become a reliable long-term lineman.

WR Malachi Corley

Western Kentucky

5’-11”, 210 pounds

Draft ranking: #85

Where contacted: Top-30 visit

Corley is pretty raw in the nuances of playing receiver — release footwork, route tree and how to get off contact. Nonetheless, those are all things he can learn. If he does, he is a true weapon with the ball in his hands. He’s an intriguing speed/power combination who’s had a good couple of months leading up to the draft. Two Time First Team All-CUSA.

DE Adisa Isaac

Penn State

6’-4”, 249 pounds

Draft ranking: #50

Where contacted: Combine

If he can pack some extra pounds for added strength and anchor ability while remaining adequately explosive, he has the handwork and pass-rush profile to be an NFL starter.

First Team All Big-10 (2023), Third Team All Big-10 (2022).

We will keep updating the list as we get information. If you have any sourced reports on other visits or meetings, please feel free to share in the comment section below