Browns helmet rumor: 2 big changes for 2024

The Cleveland Browns look is iconic. While it has gone through a number of changes over the years, the Browns have one of the cleanest, simplest looks in the NFL. As we’ve walked through the team’s changes in uniforms over the years, one key comment from fans has always been “Don’t mess with the helmet.”

New uniform details come out in 2020, “Don’t mess with the helmet.”

When the new uniforms came out in 2020, “Glad they didn’t mess with the helmet.”

Then the team messed with the helmet but fans understood as it became white as a part of the 75th anniversary ensemble.

The history of the team’s helmet is an interesting read, but fans should expect change as the future rolls in. Keeping things the same doesn’t keep interest anymore and doesn’t sell as much merchandise.

For 2024, Clevleand’s helmet will reportedly have two changes: the white facemask and a glossy finish once again:

The second image shows what the glossy finish and white facemask combo will likely look like compared to the cover photo at the top with the dark facemask and matte finish.

How are you feeling about the return of the white facemask and the new shiny coat on the helmet?