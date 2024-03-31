 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns NFL Draft Insight: DT Tyler Davis could add to Jim Schwartz’s defense

Round 5: The defensive tackle group could use another infusion of talented youth

By Barry Shuck
/ new
Syndication: The Greenville News Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

A young guy to provide depth and hopefully to get into the rotation is what the Cleveland Browns need. Pass rushers and gap squatters are always needed.

DT Tyler Davis is a physical player with a good motor, smart, and has no quit. He can rush with both his hands in the dirt and as an overhang stand-up rusher, if you can work with him to develop a better pass rush plan, he can be a solid contributor at the NFL level.

DT Tyler Davis

Draft projection: Round 5

Browns pick: #155

Specifics:

College: Clemson Tigers

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 300 pounds

40-time: 5.02

Career Tackles: 145

Career Forced Fumbles: 0

Career Sacks: 16

Career Tackles for Loss: 30

Career Pass Defenses: 3

Career starts: 47

Positives:

  • All-out hustle
  • Elite athletic skills
  • Able to penetrate through gaps
  • Very athletic with good motor
  • Strong tackler
  • Good lower body power
  • Stout body
  • Ability to wreak havoc
  • Violent hand use
  • First Team All-ACC 2021 & 2022 & 2023
  • Second Team All-ACC 2019

Negatives:

  • A bit raw
  • Struggles against double teams
  • Will take wrong pursuit angles
  • Lacks secondary pass rush moves
  • Inconsistent pressure at times
NCAA Football: Gator Bowl-Clemson Press Conference Gannett-USA TODAY NETWORK

Expert Draft Site Analysis

OnTapSportsNet.com

On tape, Davis possesses a natural leverage advantage that helps him generate a good lift off the snap. He possesses a stout, compact frame that’s loaded up with explosive power into initial contact. Davis has impressive agility and footspeed for his size, allowing him to jump around gaps and play from multiple alignments. Against the run, he’s an instinctive player with a natural feel for the flow of traffic and a motor to finish plays downfield.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...