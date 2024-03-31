Browns NFL Draft Insight: DT Tyler Davis could add to Jim Schwartz’s defense

A young guy to provide depth and hopefully to get into the rotation is what the Cleveland Browns need. Pass rushers and gap squatters are always needed.

DT Tyler Davis is a physical player with a good motor, smart, and has no quit. He can rush with both his hands in the dirt and as an overhang stand-up rusher, if you can work with him to develop a better pass rush plan, he can be a solid contributor at the NFL level.

DT Tyler Davis

Draft projection: Round 5

Browns pick: #155

Specifics:

College: Clemson Tigers

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 300 pounds

40-time: 5.02

Career Tackles: 145

Career Forced Fumbles: 0

Career Sacks: 16

Career Tackles for Loss: 30

Career Pass Defenses: 3

Career starts: 47

2024 NFL Draft: Clemson DT Tyler "Baby Dex" Davis



✅Dense, compact 300 lb frame with natural leverage

✅Good burst with power to drive solo blocks

❌MUST generate better knee bend at next level to max out leverage advantage#BuildingTheBoard pic.twitter.com/jrVB8SnI1b — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) December 31, 2023

Positives:

All-out hustle

Elite athletic skills

Able to penetrate through gaps

Very athletic with good motor

Strong tackler

Good lower body power

Stout body

Ability to wreak havoc

Violent hand use

First Team All-ACC 2021 & 2022 & 2023

Second Team All-ACC 2019

Negatives:

A bit raw

Struggles against double teams

Will take wrong pursuit angles

Lacks secondary pass rush moves

Inconsistent pressure at times

Expert Draft Site Analysis

OnTapSportsNet.com

On tape, Davis possesses a natural leverage advantage that helps him generate a good lift off the snap. He possesses a stout, compact frame that’s loaded up with explosive power into initial contact. Davis has impressive agility and footspeed for his size, allowing him to jump around gaps and play from multiple alignments. Against the run, he’s an instinctive player with a natural feel for the flow of traffic and a motor to finish plays downfield.