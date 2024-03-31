Browns NFL Draft Insight: DT Tyler Davis could add to Jim Schwartz’s defense

A young guy to provide depth and hopefully to get into the rotation is what the Cleveland Browns need. Pass rushers and gap squatters are always needed.
DT Tyler Davis is a physical player with a good motor, smart, and has no quit. He can rush with both his hands in the dirt and as an overhang stand-up rusher, if you can work with him to develop a better pass rush plan, he can be a solid contributor at the NFL level.
DT Tyler Davis
Draft projection: Round 5
Browns pick: #155
Specifics:
College: Clemson Tigers
Height: 6’ 2”
Weight: 300 pounds
40-time: 5.02
Career Tackles: 145
Career Forced Fumbles: 0
Career Sacks: 16
Career Tackles for Loss: 30
Career Pass Defenses: 3
Career starts: 47
2024 NFL Draft: Clemson DT Tyler "Baby Dex" Davis— Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) December 31, 2023
✅Dense, compact 300 lb frame with natural leverage
✅Good burst with power to drive solo blocks
❌MUST generate better knee bend at next level to max out leverage advantage#BuildingTheBoard pic.twitter.com/jrVB8SnI1b
Positives:
- All-out hustle
- Elite athletic skills
- Able to penetrate through gaps
- Very athletic with good motor
- Strong tackler
- Good lower body power
- Stout body
- Ability to wreak havoc
- Violent hand use
- First Team All-ACC 2021 & 2022 & 2023
- Second Team All-ACC 2019
Negatives:
- A bit raw
- Struggles against double teams
- Will take wrong pursuit angles
- Lacks secondary pass rush moves
- Inconsistent pressure at times
Expert Draft Site Analysis
OnTapSportsNet.com
On tape, Davis possesses a natural leverage advantage that helps him generate a good lift off the snap. He possesses a stout, compact frame that’s loaded up with explosive power into initial contact. Davis has impressive agility and footspeed for his size, allowing him to jump around gaps and play from multiple alignments. Against the run, he’s an instinctive player with a natural feel for the flow of traffic and a motor to finish plays downfield.
