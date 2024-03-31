Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/31/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Draft: List of Browns official visits (Barry Shuck) - Here at Dawgs By Nature, we have compiled a list of which college prospects the Cleveland Browns have spoken to and interviewed at NFL events such as All-Star games, and the Combine, or have already brought into the Berea complex for an official visit.
- Browns reportedly planning two changes to helmet design (Jared Mueller) - For 2024, the Cleveland Browns helmet will reportedly have two changes: the white facemask and a glossy finish once again.
- Pro Football Hall of Fame announces awards with Cleveland represented (Barry Shuck) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the recipients of the third-annual “Awards of Excellent.” Receiving awards for 2024 are a combination of 15 assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, PR directors, and video/film directors. Among these who will be recognized are former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Lionel Taylor and Cleveland athletic trainer Bill Tessendorf.
- NFL free agency: AFC North Recap (Jared Mueller) - Free agency has died down and the attention has now shifted towards the NFL Draft this upcoming April. The AFC North has seen plenty of movement within the division.
Cleveland Browns:
- Why the Browns will be cautious with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and were surprised to land Tyler Huntley (cleveland.com) - With so much attention on Deshaun Watson’s return from shoulder surgery, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s return from a season-ending hip injury has flown under the radar.
- Browns GM Andrew Berry shows ‘comfortable’ side at owners meetings (Beacon Journal) - The NFL’s owners meetings in Orlando, Fla., have now come and gone. It’s another milepost passed in the league’s offseason on the journey back to real football being played. And Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry feels much more comfortable in his job.
- Browns look at their current draft picks as long-term investment in players (clevelandbrowns.com) - While they’ve addressed different roster questions with free agency – bringing back key defensive players on their defensive line and adding depth to certain positions like quarterback, running back and wide receiver – the Cleveland Browns will look to add young talent to their roster through their draft picks.
NFL:
- Why the Eagles don’t think they overspent on Saquon Barkley (ESPN) - The league’s collective reluctance to pay running backs played heavily into the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to sign Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract in free agency. That became clear at the league meetings in Orlando, where CEO Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman shed light on the thinking behind one of the biggest splash moves of the offseason.
- Jadeveon Clowney is finally ready to make his Panthers debut (panthers.com) - Jadeveon Clowney always dreamed of playing for the Carolina Panthers. But there were also points in his NFL career at which he actively avoided it because he wanted to make sure he was ready. He is now.
- For Commanders, Monumental’s deal to stay in D.C. could have ripple effects (The Washington Post) - A key Maryland lawmaker and a former Washington Commanders executive believe the deal to keep the Capitals and Wizards in D.C. increases the odds Maryland will win the regional competition for the next Commanders stadium.
