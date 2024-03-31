NFL draft: Browns noted as fit for prospect who might fall due to injury recovery

Even when the Cleveland Browns were struggling to win games, the team has a strong history of developing a quality offensive line. While the rest of the league struggled on the line, the Browns ran out groups with Joe Thomas, Alex Mack, Kevin Zeitler, Mitchell Schwartz, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Eric Steinbach and many others.

While the 2024 line seems mostly set, Cleveland could be looking at a transition following the season. Jedrick Wills is in the final year of his contract, Bitonio is moving into the later stage of his career and Conklin has had three major leg injuries.

Heading into the 2024 NFL draft, the offensive line may be a higher priority than many fans are anticipating. That makes OL Kiran Amegadjie a potential target with the Browns noted as a potential fit later on Day 2 of the draft due to his recovery from a quad injury:

After five months of recovery, the offensive line prospect is ready to work out for teams. “My quad is feeling really good,” Amegadjie told reporters at the combine. “I’ll be ready for a pro day on April 3. I’m running, jumping and doing position drills. I’m feeling really strong.” When healthy, Amegadjie is a 6’5”, 323-pound prospect, with 36⅛-inch arms. He has the length and movement skills to stay at offensive tackle but may get a look at guard depending on where he lands.

If GM Andrew Berry, and new OL coach Andy Dickerson, think Amegadjie can be their starting left tackle in 2025 or that Dawand Jones would be able to slide over going into his third season, the Browns could solidify their tackle position again for a long period of time.

Do you think the Browns should look ahead to their offensive line needs early in this year’s NFL draft? How do you feel about drafting a player who is falling due to injury recovery?