National NFL mock draft gives Browns versatile defensive lineman

For many fans of the NFL draft, the next month will be an exciting one with endless possibilities and lots of hope for the future. For Cleveland Browns fans, that excitement is much lower due to just five draft selections and the first not coming until pick 54.

NFL mock drafts don’t always even provide anything for Browns fans to read with only one round represented. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry could be stuck deciding between a player who could help now and planning for the future.

Offensive line could be a target while many have the team targeting either wide receiver or defensive line.

SB Nation’s two-round mock draft has an interesting versatile defensive lineman going to the Browns:

54. Cleveland Browns select Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon The Browns fielded the NFL’s best defense in 2023, but can still add to the group’s versatility. Dorlus can play inside or outside, and has the lateral quickness to win from the interior.

As is true with most players noted as “versatile,” the question will be whether Dorlus is able to succeed in different roles or will he fall more into the dreaded “tweener” label. A look at his athletic spiderweb shows the size concern but the exciting explosion and speed characteristics:

Dorlus is rated all over the place within the Consensus Big Board but currently is the 83rd-ranked player.

For the Browns, Dorlus would give Jim Schwartz a player who could provide pass-rushing skills on the interior while being fast enough to switch spots with Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith at times to make things difficult on the defense.