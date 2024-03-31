New NFL rule will impact initial cut to 53-man roster

The details of the NFL are either really interesting or boring to fans. Some just want to see the game on the field and don’t care how you get there while others love every piece of the process.

For a long time, the first cut down to the 53-man roster had a unique twist for many teams where veterans were cut so an injured player could stick around for a day. Just before the start of the 2019 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns cut starting left tackle Greg Robinson so that OL Drew Forbes could make the team and be placed on injured reserve the following day.

Along with a number of new rules, like the kickoff rule and penalizing the hip drop tackle, the NFL made a change to roster construction as well:

A rule change that went under the radar but was wrote about in @TexansCap's great Cap & Trade Newsletter:



We won’t need the “hey, here’s $25K to go sit in the parking lot for a day” releases at cut down day to stash an in-season IR injury to be eligible to return pic.twitter.com/PeEwfXBhlG — Greg Cover 1 (@GregTompsett) March 27, 2024

While it is not unlimited, just two players, this will ensure that teams aren’t making moves just as technicalities.

As offseason activities and training camp start, it will be important to remember this new rule as players, inevitably, go down with injuries that are not season-ending.

