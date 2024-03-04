Browns NFL Draft Profile: DL Brandon Dorlus

The Cleveland Browns have to replace a few players on the defensive line this offseason, and this year’s NFL Draft class is loaded with excellent options for Andrew Berry and Co. to choose from.

Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Jordan Elliott are set to become free agents next week, and all of them played fairly large roles in the middle of the Browns’ defense in 2023. Though the team could still re-sign one of them, the defensive tackle position needs to be addressed through the draft if the team wants to take a cost-effective approach at the position.

Brandon Dorlus is a player who could be on the Browns’ radar heading into draft weekend due to his unique overall skillset, as well as his success in playing multiple positions along the defensive line. He also had a great performance at the NFL Combine this past week, which allowed him to show off his speed and acceleration.

Name

Brandon Dorlus

Position

Defensive Tackle/End

Height/Weight

6’3”, 283 pounds

College

University of Oregon

Stats

2023: 14 games - 25 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 9 pass deflections

Overall: 52 games - 108 tackles, 27 TFL, 12 sacks, 14 pass deflections

Relative Athletic Score

Brandon Dorlus is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.08 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 150 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/t6bJEGbSaA pic.twitter.com/bwYyyB8t8k — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

“Big Board” ranking at time of publishing

76th

What experts are saying

“Dorlus has an incredibly unique frame at around 6’3″, 280 pounds, with high-end proportional length, and that profile gives him exciting versatility. He can play 2i and 3-tech and use his burst, leverage, and powerful hands to disrupt. And when isolated 1-on-1, he can stack-and-shed run blocks and prevent displacement.” - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network Scout “Brandon Dorlus is a versatile defensive lineman who lined up at several different spots at Oregon. He has a good blend of strength and athleticism, which gives him several traits that will transfer over to the NFL and give him a high ceiling.” - Matt Holder, NFL Scout B/R “Brandon Dolrus is a versatile defensive lineman who is a natural pass rusher with length, body control, and quickness but needs to get stronger at the point of attack to consistently impact the game in both phases.” - Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network Pro Scout

Pros

Very quick for his size, can win with speed

Excellent motor and body control throughout the entire snap

Has played every position along the defensive line for Oregon

Good lateral movement as a pass rusher which allows him to have a deadly swim/arm-under move against slower offensive guards

Possesses enough explosion to shoot gaps and chase pulling guards

Plays with good leverage on a consistent basis

He displays a good amount of power and hand strength, which allows him to disengage from blockers at the POA

Does a great job of batting down passes at the line of scrimmage

Cons

“Tweener” body type, slightly undersized for an interior player

Doesn’t hold up well against double teams

Lacks hip flexibility

Isn’t a good “bender”

Browns player drafting could impact

He’d be a threat to any “B” gap player on Cleveland’s defensive line. Regardless of who the team signs in free agency, Dorlus has the ability and potential to be incredibly productive at 3-technique in Jim Schwartz’s scheme. He could even see time at defensive end depending on his fit in different sub-packages.

Priority

Medium-High. Cleveland will undoubtedly be adding multiple defensive linemen to the roster this offseason via both free agency and the NFL Draft. Being able to draft someone as athletic and scheme-diverse as Dorlus could be very enticing to this front office in April.

What are your thoughts on Brandon Dorlus? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.