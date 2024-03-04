Daily Dawg Chow 3/4: Will the Cleveland Browns draft a linemen with their first pick?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Combine Day 6: Offensive linemen put on a show and rumors swirl (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is deep with OL talent and a lot of top end talent as well
- NFL rule proposal would eliminate surprise onsides, move touchback yardage and more (Jared Mueller) The NFL wants to increase kickoff returns but the new proposal could really impact fan experience
- NFL Free Agency Profile: DT Christian Wilkins (Thomas Moore) The Browns are not the type of team to normally make a “splash” in free agency, but would they make an exception for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins?
- NFL offseason: Updated rumors on Browns ‘splash’ move, Tee Higgins, OBJ, Kenny Pickett and more (Jared Mueller)
- Browns linked to star DT Christian Wilkins who is expected to test free agency in just over a week (A to Z Sports) “Cleveland Browns wouldn’t surprise anyone if they went after DT Christian Wilkins in free agency.”
- Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview - Depth Wide Receivers (OBR) “In this daily series Jack Duffin & the OBR team will be taking a look at every single free agent and if/how they fit the Cleveland Browns upcoming needs”
- Florida to Hire Cleveland Browns Assistant as Co-OL Coach (Sports Illustrated) “DeCoster will replace Darnell Stapleton in the role. Stapleton stepped away from Florida to join the Washington Commanders’ assistant staff in February.”
- This free-agent QB target is reportedly ‘divisive’ among Patriots staffers (Boston.com) “According to a report from MassLive, Patriots staffers are torn on Joe Flacco’s viability as a free-agent pickup this offseason.”
- Browns Linked as Trade Suitor for $140 Million Superstar WR (Heavy.com) “The Cleveland Browns are intrigued by the idea of trading for Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams.”
- How the Browns contract restructures work - QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gets into the weeds about how Cleveland manipulates the cap
