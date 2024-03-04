Post-Combine Mock Draft gives Browns athletic, productive WR in 2nd Round

The NFL really knows how to fill up the schedule to make sure fans and media always have something going on. Just a few weeks after the Super Bowl ended, the NFL world descended on Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. While the focus was on the NFL draft during the week, NFL free agency is now just a week away.

For another week, NFL mock drafts will be focused on what NFL teams' needs are currently but free agency will throw a lot of that up in the air. For the Cleveland Browns, who could make a splash next week, the NFL draft could be more about the future.

Given all the conversations at the Combine, it will be interesting if GM Andrew Berry focuses on current needs (defensive line, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, running back) or on adding for the future as he did in 2023.

Pro Football Focus was gracious enough to add picks for teams that don’t have first-rounders in their post-Combine mock draft with the Browns adding a player that can help right now:

55. WR CLEVELAND BROWNS: XAVIER LEGETTE, SOUTH CAROLINA

Legette was one of the receivers we noted in our wide receiver piece from Day 5. Despite weighing in at 221 pounds, he still ran a 4.39 and scored the third-highest Relative Athletic Score of the WR group:

Xavier Legette is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.92 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/mhRpjR2bdC pic.twitter.com/0kP12WFfpF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

The South Carolina Gamecocks receiver isn’t just an athlete as his breakout senior season showed. He caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

For Cleveland, adding the strong Legette to Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman will help balance the room. Cooper can do everything, Moore wins with speed and quickness while Tillman has size but not the same speed as Legette.

What do you think about adding a 6’1”, 221-pound top athlete to the receiver group with the Browns first pick this year?